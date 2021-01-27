It has been a long time since the Castleton men’s and women’s hockey team has played a game that counts in the standings.
Their waiting game is almost over.
The Spartan men are scheduled to play this Saturday, while the women are just a week behind in getting their season going.
WOMEN
Castleton women’s coach Tim McAuliffe is finally getting his college career started when the Spartans meet rival Norwich on Feb. 5, barring a postponement.
“It has been a long time coming. The group is fired up,” McAuliffe said. “We appreciate the sacrifice they’ve made. I don’t know how I would be in their situation. They’ve done a fantastic job being responsible and the support from the Castleton administration and community has been awesome.”
McAuliffe takes over for Mike Venezia, who led Castleton to a 24-24-6 record in his two seasons behind the Spartan Arena glass.
The Spartans lost six seniors from last year’s 13-win team and one of those women will be standing beside McAuliffe on the bench this year.
Nicolle Trivino, a 2020 CU graduate, is a graduate assistant coach and helped impart her experience, alongside the new head man.
Trivino was the team’s second-leading scorer last year with seven goals, just one behind then-freshman Darby Palisi.
Palisi is back for her sophomore year and should be a top goal-scoring threat again.
Senior forward Courtney Gauthier and defender Casey Traill are a pair players that found offensive success last year. Gauthier will be out this year after a recent surgery, but Traill will be suiting up. Traill and Gauthier are the Spartans’ captains, while junior defender Ryanne Mix is an assistant captain.
Senior Ali Stevens had four goals as a junior.
Other forwards on the roster are Katie Nelson, Brooke Greenwood, Samantha Lawler and Kaitlin Bardellini.
“I look around and think everyone can jump in and produce for us,” McAuliffe said. “Between the returners and fresh faces, we have some good offensive touch.”
Traill, Mix, Katherine Campoli and Miranda Wheeler are returners in the defender group.
“Casey and Ryanne will be our two horses on defense and the others will feed off them,” McAuliffe said.
In goal, the Spartans have to replace Alexis Kalm. Senior Katlyn Hathaway and junior Jessie Foote are back, along with freshman Kirsten DiCicco in the goaltender group.
“Goal is up for grabs,” McAuliffe said. “They all are good enough to be in there, so we’ll go with the hot hand.”
The Spartans have nine freshmen on their roster. Alex Johnson, Sydney Vautour, Emily Harris, Jenna Krikorian and Julia Carpenter are forwards in that group.
Nancy Benedict and Alexandra Snow are first-year defenders, while Riley Nichols can play defense or forward.
Castleton is scheduled to play Norwich six times, New England College four times and Plymouth State University twice.
“The only way to get better is to play good teams,” McAuliffe said. “What better challenge than playing a team like Norwich six times. It will be nothing but helpful for when we’re playing our normal conference schedule next year.”
Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Northfield on Feb. 5, before the Spartans’ home opener the following day against the Cadets.
Norwich has seen nearly 70 positive COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. There hasn’t been anything announced about the fate of the opener next week as of now, but the Spartans are hopeful to play.
“Everyone’s sitting tight and hoping,” McAuliffe said.
MEN
Last season had some high highs and some low lows for the Castleton men.
A high that immediately comes to mind is the Spartans’ upset of Norwich University, while a few lengthy losing streaks rank among the lows.
Only four seniors graduated from that 6-17-3 club, so hopes are high that Castleton can make the most of the abbreviated season.
The Spartans, led by fifth-year coach Bill Silengo, have plenty of scoring punch back. Senior forward Glenn Wiswell was the team’s leading scorer as a junior with 13 goals.
Sophomore Calvin Moïse (8 goals), senior Nick Gravina (6), junior Alex Maunula (5) and junior Anton Tarvainen (5) are among a strong group of returning goal-scorers.
Other returning forwards on the roster are Conner Ladabouche, Jeremy Laplante, Connor Rider, Kyle Kazerold and Sam Rennert.
Matt Bloomer, Andrew Barber, Chris Butryn, Jahwara Rennalls, Kyle Sargent and Cory Ellerton are returners on the defensive end.
All three goaltenders from last year’s roster are back. Sophomore Brandon Collett had a strong freshman year and saw the most time between the pipes.
Junior Kyle Alaverdy and senior Luke Cohen will also see time in goal.
The Spartans have five freshmen on their roster. Hunter Sarro, Stone Stelzl and Nicolas Garneau are forwards in that group, while Justin Stairs and CJ Corazzin are defenders.
Castleton is scheduled to play Norwich and Skidmore College four times apiece, Albertus Magnus College and New England College twice and Babson College and Anna Maria College once.
Saturday’s season-opener is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start at Babson. Castleton’s home opener is scheduled for Feb. 5 against rival Norwich.
