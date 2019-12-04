CASTLETON — The game came down to the last shot. It hit the rim and fell away, allowing the Castleton University women's basketball team to escape with a 56-54 victory over Keene State. Welcome to the Little East Conference where every contest is a white knuckler.
"Every game in the Little East is going to be a dogfight. We know that," said Castleton's Brooke Raiche who poured in 24 points and made three of her four shots behind the 3-point arc. "My parents say that it is so much fun because you never know who is going to win."
It was the Little East opener for both teams. The Spartans raised their overall record to 6-1 and the Owls fell to 1-7.
The Spartans led by as many as 13. That was midway through the second quarter when they took a 35-22 lead on a 3-pointer by Raiche.
But the Owls closed the score to 35-28 by halftime and then things got sticky when Keene's Arianna Hebert scored from in close to tie the score, 41-41 in the third quarter.
The Spartans looked as though they might pull away when Elise Magro drove for a bucket that cushioned their lead to 54-47.
But there was no getting away from the Owls. When Hebert scored down low it pared the lead to 56-53 and a free throw by Tamra Gonyea made it 56-54.
Castleton had the ball and called a timeout with 17.7 seconds left on the game clock and 14 seconds remaining on the shot clock.
They ran it down but did not get a shot off. The shot clock violation gave the Owls the ball at midcourt with just over 3 seconds to go.
Brattleboro's Hailey Derosia got a shot off in the lane but it bounced off the rim and the Spartans celebrated.
Castleton coach Tim Barrett said the Spartans did not execute very well out of their final timeout.
"But I thought we showed some character getting the stop at the end,"he said.
"We practice for stuff like that," Raiche said.
Raiche had six rebounds to go with her game-high 24 points.
"It had been a while since I had a 3 so when I made that first 3 it boosted my confidence," Raiche said.
Magro followed Raiche in scoring with 13 points.
Balanced scoring has been an important ingredient in CU's 6-1 start. Magro, Alexis Quenneville, Emilee Bose and Raiche all were averaging in double figures entering the game.
Quenneville was saddled with early foul trouble and finished with six points but she did stick two of her four shots from 3-point land.
Bose wound up with five points but made contributions on the defensive end including two big steals in the fourth quarter.
"Emilee didn't have her game offensively but I thought on defense she did a solid job," Barrett said.
"I was in a rhythm," said Raiche who had 16 of her points in the bank by halftime. "Tonight was my night. Next time might be Emilee's or someone else's.
Gonyea led the Owls with 13 points, Hebert had 10 and Derosia nine.
Katlyn Tooomey had nine rebounds and Kylie Wright seven to lead the Spartans in that department.
The Spartans had Magro and Madi Akins, her backup at point guard, on the floor at the same time, something they have rarely deployed.
"I thought it worked pretty well," Barrett said.
Akins filled a need when the Spartans were in foul trouble. She played 10 minutes and chipped in two points, two assists and two rebounds with no turnovers.
Magro had her trademark all-round floor game - three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Keene State coach Keith Boucher felt his team has played well while off to this rough start except for its shooting.
"We were 13 of 24 from the line and we can't make a layup," Boucher said.
"I think they are going to be a really good team by the end of the year," Barrett said of the Owls.
The Owls have have had their fill of Raiche. Last year in Castleton's two wins over Keene, Raiche averaged 22 points and six rebounds.
NOTES: Otter Valley graduate Julia Lee was still on the Keene roster but is no longer on the team. She will transfer to Castleton for the second semester. ... Three of Keene's five starters are Vermonters: Derosia, Burlington's Hien Thach and Mount Anthony's Jordyn Burke. ... Castleton travels to UMass-Dartmouth for another LEC game on Saturday. Then they host Colby-Sawyer in a non-league game on Dec. 13 before heading to the Naples Shootout in Florida where they will meet Alma of Michigan and Vassar. ... The Owls held a 37-35 edge in rebounds but the Spartans had 13 second-chance points to just three for the Owls. ... The Keene bench outscored the Spartan reserves 17-6.
