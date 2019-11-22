BARRE — A Castleton University freshman was seeing Barre Auditorium for the first time on Friday. Her first experience with the venerable old building on a hill in downtown Barre was a winning one. Elise Magro and her women’s basketball teammates got a hard-earned 66-50 victory over Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.
That was just part of a banner day at the Granite City Shootout for the Spartans at The Aud. The Castleton men’s basketball team held off NVU-Johnson 53-48.
“It looks intimidating at first,” Magro said of the court that becomes the high school hoop shrine every late February and March, when it plays host to the final four for Divisions II, III and IV.
“You think about all the big games that have been played here. But it was fun,” she said.
The Aud has been a house of horrors for Magro’s teammate Brooke Raiche. She played on five outstanding West Rutland High teams — she was on the varsity as an eighth grader, and made pilgrimmages to The Aud each year but never snared the big prize.
“I loved coming here. My last (high school) game here was a losing one so I wanted to rewrite it today,” Raiche said.
It was a great day for the Castleton men who got their first win after an 0-2 start.
Terrin Roy, who exploded for 17 of his 20 points in the first half, believes the victory will benefit the Spartans going forward.
“This is going to help us. It is going to give us a lot more confidence,” Roy said.
THE MEN
Castleton 53,
NVU-Johnson 48
The Spartans found themselves in an early hole with the Badgers forging a 12-2 lead.
“There was no panic. We knew we had to play the whole game,” Roy said.
“It took us a few minutes to adapt, but once we got composed we had a good run,” Castleton coach Paul Culpo said.
“We knew that if we eliminated their transition game that we had a chance.”
Ignited by Roy’s scoring spree, the Spartans took a 30-19 lead into halftime.
“We felt like we had control of the game at that point,” Culpo said.
When Casey Belade converted a layup off a turnover it swelled the Spartans’ lead to 40-25.
But the Badgers made a late run and when Braxton Benvenuti nailed a 3-pointer to make it a two-possession game (51-45) with 19 second remaining, the Badgers still had a pulse.
“It think it is a step in the right direction,” Culpo said.
“After the first game, I made some changes. I thought they were the right changes but they were not so that’s on me.”
Igot Almeida followed Roy in scoring for the Spartans with 12 points. Demauriaye Smith had a game-high 10 rebounds to go with his six points for the Spartans.
Roy also keyed the defensive effort with five steals.
Ten Badgers scored but they had nobody in double figures. Benvenuti led the scoring with nine points and Robert Dubose added seven.
The Spartans take their 1-2 record into Saturday’s action at the Granite City Shootout where they will meet Norwich University at 2 p.m.
THE WOMEN
Castleton 66,
NVU-Lyndon 50
It has been a great start to the season for a Castleton team that is 4-0.
When Magro scored to put the Spartans ahead 6-4, they held the lead the rest of the way but that does not mean it was easy.
NVU-Lyndon never went away. When Faith Poirier knocked down both of her free throws early in the fourth quarter it became a two-possession game (53-47) and it was not until Kylie Wright turned a putback into a three-point play to cushion the margin to 58-47 that CU fans could feel safe.
“They are very scrappy. Their guards get up and pressure you,” Raiche said of the Hornets.
Alexis Quenneville drilled four 3-point field goals and led the Spartans in scoring with 15. Wright followed her with 14 points. Emilee Bose had 13 points, Raiche added 12 and Magro had nine points despite being limited to 20 minutes by foul trouble.
Starter Katlyn Toomey did not score but led the Spartans with seven rebounds.
Alissa Mitchell was outstanding for the Hornets. She canned three of her four shots behind the 3-point arc on the way to a game-high 20 points. She also stellar at the other end of the floor with five steals.
Alisha Celley from nearby Cabot added 10 points for the 1-3 Hornets.
Despite playing in the afternoon on a work day, the Castleton teams played in front of a respectable crowd.
“I think it is going to be a good tournament for Vermont,” Raiche said.
The CU women’s will try to take their record to 5-0 Saturday back at The Aud when they go against NVU-Johnson at 4 p.m.
