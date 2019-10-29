CASTLETON — After a disappointing season a year ago, Castleton University’s men’s hockey team is ready to bounce back and make an impact.
The Spartans had 13 freshmen take the ice last season, and with a year of experience under their belts, coach Bill Silengo believes the team will have a successful season.
“Last year obviously was a frustrating year for everyone. … Last year we wanted to try to do a lot of teaching but this year I’m really excited to see the step that all of our younger guys make,” Silengo said.
Castleton finished last season with a record of 4-17-4 and placed ninth in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC). The team’s conference record was 2-14-2.
Silengo doesn’t want to act like last season didn’t happen, and neither do his players.
Glenn Wiswell, a junior forward, knows it’s important to learn from the past and move forward.
“Positivity is the biggest thing. We were super negative last year, we didn’t gel as a team and I think we are doing a lot better this year,” he said.
Wiswell was the team’s leading point scorer last season in all competition with 14 total points. In conference play, he was tied at the top with senior defender Troy Taylor. They both had 10 total points in the NEHC.
The team is going to look to Wiswell to continue to produce for them.
Taylor believes in his team and thinks they are ready to be successful this season, but knows there will be higher expectations from a group of mostly upperclassmen.
“Coming into this season, I have very high expectations,” he said. “We kinda had a younger team last year with 13 or 14 freshmen; we don’t have that excuse this year.”
The Spartans open the season on Friday, when they travel to take on Wentworth at 6 p.m.
A year ago, they opened against the same team but at Spartan Arena. The game ended after overtime tied at two.
While there are some players who may be more focused on getting in the gym or getting repetitions on the ice, Taylor thinks that keeping things basic will lead to a successful year for the Spartans.
“I think just being prepared every day, taking care of my body after practice, making sure I’m getting the right food and right amount of water,” he said.
One of the big things Silengo is looking forward to is the development of his players.
“I’m excited for our guys to kind of step up and just kind of do exactly what we were doing, but they have another year of development under their belts,” he said.
Silengo touched on the toughness of the NEHC, saying, “Our league is the best league by far in the country … Every single night it’s a battle; you’re playing a nationally ranked team.”
Castleton was ranked ninth in the 2019-20 NEHC preseason poll, while in-state rival Norwich topped the rankings.
Wiswell can’t wait to get on the ice and set the tone for a successful season.
“I’m super excited. … I think we gotta play as a team. I think that if the upperclassmen show the underclassmen the ropes and how we prepare and stuff like that, I think they’re gonna do the same thing. I think it’s gonna be a snowball effect,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.