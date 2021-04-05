Hunter Perkins was the first batter in the box for Castleton University in Easter Sunday’s doubleheader sweep of Keene State. He lined a sharp single up the middle, the beginning of a big day at the plate for Perkins as the Spartans won each game by the score of 10-4.
He finished 4-for-4 and drew a walk in Game 1, showing himself to be the quintessential leadoff hitter.
Fans of Hartford High School and the White River Junction Post 84 American Legion baseball team wouldn’t be surprised that Perkins had such production at the plate. He could always hit.
They might be surprised that he was the first batter in the lineup.
After graduation, Perkins went to prep school for a year at Bridgton Academy where he transformed his body.
“I lost a lot of weight, like 70 pounds,” Perkins said.
Perkins gives Bridgton coach Aaron Izaryk a lot of credit for his ability to still drive the ball after shedding all that weight.
“He is probably the best coach I ever played for. He told me that I can still be a power guy.
“Losing weight was the best thing overall. It allows me to steal bags and to play in the outfield,” Perkins said.
When Castleton jumped from the North Atlantic Conference to the Little East Conference, one of the top Division III baseball leagues in the country, it was seen as a recruiting enticement.
That seems to be the case with Perkins.
“Castleton changing to the Little East Conference really excited me,” Perkins said.
Now, Castleton is gaining notice around the Little East where they are 2-0.
“We are all excited about this team,” Perkins said.
Perkins would lift weights with the team and then lift on his own as part of his regimen that also including paying close attention to his diet.
Coming home from his year at prep school, he continued to work out hard with former Hartford High and Post 84 teammates like brothers Tyler and Kyle Hamilton.
The Hamiltons are football players at Bates College.
“Each of us had a lift specifically set up for the sport we were playing,” Perkins said.
The first game of Sunday’s doubleheader was an LEC game, the second was a non-conference game. The league game was nine innings and the nightcap seven.
The left-handed hitting Perkins did his damage in the most important game of the day, lining two singles up the middle and two to left. He also scored four times.
Riley Orr got the win in the first game in relief.
Zack Marlow the left-handed starter for the Spartans, was overpowering, striking out the first four batters he faced. He finished with six strikeouts in four innings.
Four Castleton pitchers combined to strike out 11 in the first game.
The Spartans’ pitching depth stood out over the doubleheader. Coach Ted Shipley used eight pitchers and all threw well.
Castleton pitching coach John Stewart complimented the staff on its ability to throw strikes in the postgame meeting.
Aubrey Ramey, who pitched Fair Haven to the Division II state title in 2019, started the second game for the Spartans. He looked strong and gave up just one hit.
Richard Walker, the 6-foot-7 hard thrower from Missisquoi Valley Union High School, earned the win in the second game.
“The pitchers are working hard,” Shipley said. “We are still pitching by committee.”
Nobody threw more than three innings with the exception of Marlow.
“We’ve got to start getting guys up to five and six innings or we are going to run out of pitching,” Shipley said.
The Spartans had the full package over the two games. They hit (13 hits in each game), the pitching was strong and the defense was solid, highlighted by some sensational middle infield play from second baseman Reece de Castro and shortstop Adam Newton.
Perkins’ four base hits and three by Jake O’Brien led the Spartans offense in the opener. Samuel Rodriguez and Johnny McComas contributed two hits apiece in that game.
Jeremy Johnson, McComas, Kannon Dush and Ryan Lawrence had two safeties apiece in the second game.
Armando Cardenas, a freshman from Mesa, Arizona, had a base hit in the nightcap and was electrifying on the bases. He reaped the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week honor.
Beayon making impressionOtter Valley graduate Josh Beayon was the designated hitter for Keene State in the first game and played first base in the second.
The sophomore batted No. 7 for the Owls in the first game.
The left-handed hitter doubled to the opposite field in the first game, prompting coach Ken Howe to move him up to the third spot in the nightcap. Beayon responded with two base hits including another double.
“He is swinging the bat real well.” Howe said.
Otter Valley’s Nate Hudson got the start in left field in the second game.
On deck
The Spartans (3-3 overall) will travel to Anna Maria for a single non-league game on Wednesday afternoon and then play a four-game series with Little East opponent UMass-Dartmouth on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s twinbill will be at Castleton and Saturday’s games at UMass-Dartmouth.
“We will have our hands full.The Little East is the Little East,” Shipley said.
Little East Standings — Eastern Connecticut 6-0; Castleton 2-0; Southern Maine 2-2; Rhode Island College 1-1; UMass-Dartmouth 1-3; UMass-Boston 0-0; Keene State 0-2; Plymouth State, 0-2; Western Connectuicut 0-2.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
