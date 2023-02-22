Wednesday morning Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball coach Cam Curler and his players were on a 6-hour bus ride from Virginia State to Brevard College in North Carolina.
The experience of playing Virginia State was a good one, Curler said.
It produced a split with NVU-Lyndon winning the first game 7-2 and dropping the second 5-4.
Best of all, the Hornets executed extremely well for being outside and experiencing game conditions for the first time.
“We got our bunts down and made contact to get runners home from third,” Curler said.
Poultney’s Ryan Alt, a freshman, played in the second game at third base and got his first college hit.
“He needs work defensively. He is swinging the bat pretty well,” Curler said.
The Hornets will play six games on the trip.
“The weather has been good. We had a little drizzle in our practice at Virginia State on Monday but nothing to slow us down,” Curler said.
The competition in the North Atlantic Conference will be challenging for the Hornets with Husson University aiming for its third consecutive NAC championship. Only Castleton University has won more NAC titles in a row. The Spartans won five straight from 2013 to 2018 before moving to the tougher Little East Conference.
Castleton is also putting down the foundation for its season while in the warmth of the South.
The Spartans fell 12-6 to Washington & Lee on Tuesday with two Connecticut products being a big piece of Castleton’s 15-hit attack. Tyler McLain went 4-for-5 with a home run and Jackson Cardozo 3-for-5.
Most of the baseball excitement in Vermont might be provided by Middlebury College.
The Panthers were 31-14 last season and won the program’s first NESCAC title since 2006.
Nearly everyone returns.
Middlebury opens the season on March 4 when the Panthers will play Millsaps at 10 a.m. and Huntingdon College at 5 p.m. in Montgomery, Alabama.
Norwich University will not have the luxury of southern weather to open the season. The Cadets are in New Jersey on Friday for a doubleheader against Centenary University.
The Cadets will then have their turn on warm, sun-kissed diamonds in Vero, Beach, Florida from March 4 through March 10. They will pack 10 games into those days with five doubleheaders.
The weather for Friday will be in the low 40s with what coach Frank Pecora hopes will be “very little wind.”
Pecora has a lot of newbies (13 freshmen) so the objective in New Jersey and later in Florida will be to see how they perform under game conditions.
Pitching will be eyeballed with great interest in Friday’s doubleheader. A first game with cold weather means nobody is going to see a lot of innings on the mound.
“We will probably get a look at at least seven pitchers,” Pecora said.
Originally, Norwich and Centenary were supposed to play another doubleheader on Saturday but that was scrapped due to the weather forecast.
“It is going to be bitter cold,” Pecora said. Following the Jersey junket, it is off to the Jackie Robinson Training Center in Florida, a place that Pecora knows well. When he was the Northfield High School baseball coach he took his Marauders there several times. He has also been there 10 times with the Cadets.
Gym ball in Vermont is not ideal but Pecora likes the characteristics displayed by this team so far.
“They are hard working and they want to learn. They want to get better,” he said.
