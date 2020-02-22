CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's basketball team was on the outside looking in when it comes to the Little East Conference playoffs. They did the only thing left to do - they treated Saturday's finale against Eastern Connecticut like their playoff game and went out and took it, beating the Warriors 69-59.
"It feels great. It means a lot. This is a great way to go out," Castleton senior Casey Belade said. "We all really wanted this one."
The Spartans struggled through a 4-21 (3-13 in the Little East) season but that was the last thing on their mind as they celebrated on the home floor.
"It would be nice to go to the tournament but this team played hard every day. We never got down or hung our heads," Belade said.
The Warriors are one of the other two teams who will not be in the LEC six-team postseason tournament. They finish 10-15 and 6-10 in the league.
The Spartans avenged a 72-46 loss at Eastern Connecticut a month ago.
Belade had 24 points and knocked down four 3-point field goals to lead the Spartans. Remy Brown added 15 points with three 3s and Amadou Diakite added 13 points.
The Spartans canned 11 3-pointers in 34 attempts.
Castleton went in front 29-21 after Brown connected on two straight 3-point field goals. ECU drew even at 31-31 but the Spartans went into halftime with a 39-34 lead and some momentum after John Walsh beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer.
"We were pumped up at halftime," Belade said. "Everyone was feeling good. I was pumped up because I had been making shots. We were all hyped up but we knew that we had another half and had to stay focused."
They did that. The Spartans asserted themselves right out of the locker room. Belade nailed a fade-away from the foul line extended, Demauriaye Smith drove for another hoop and Igor Almeida scored inside to give the Spartans a double-digit cushion, 45-35.
They stayed in control the rst of the game.
The Spartans outrebounded the Warriors 42-35 with Smith pulling in a team-high nine caroms.
Jake McCarthy led ECU with 14 points and Jake Collagan had 13.
"It was an engaged group after the (semester) break," Castleton coach Paul Culpo said. "We figured out what was the best way to play for us.
"This was a great win for us to end the year with."
Culpo insisted that this team was far better than last year's LEC doormat but he didn't think many people believed him.
"I think people thought I was saying that just to pump up the players. But I knew we were better and the coaches around the league were saying that we were better," Culpo said.
He is thinking of this win not in terms of the end of the 2019-20 season, but as a springboard to far better things in the 2020-21 campaign.
"I'm excited," he said.
