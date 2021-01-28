A season amid a pandemic is unpredictable, so it’s smart to take a measured approach.
That’s exactly what the Castleton University men’s hockey team is doing.
“We’re looking at what’s right in front of our nose,” said Spartans coach Bill Silengo.
What’s right in front of their nose is Babson College, who Castleton opens its season against Saturday on the road.
“We know them well, so we’ll know what to expect,” Silengo said.
The Beavers went 18-6-2 last year, which was their eighth straight winning season. Babson had four guys score double digit goals and all of them return.
The Spartans lost just four seniors from last season, so there is plenty of talent coming back, especially on the offensive end with guys like Glenn Wiswell, Calvin Moïse and Nick Gravina, among a few others.
“We’re really excited to see those guys take the next step and we have some younger guys looking to step up. We hope our summer work and the experience from last year helps out,” Silengo said.
Defense is something the Spartans want to shore up heading into the season.
“We want to be better about keeping the puck out of the net,” Silengo said. “Team defense will be important from our goalie on out. We have a good leadership group.”
Brandon Collett, Kyle Alaverdy and Luke Cohen all are strong options in goal, and just like everywhere else on the ice, Silengo will go with the hot hand.
“Whoever earns it in practice that week and whoever puts us in the best position to win will play,” Silengo said.
Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Babson on Saturday.
A trio of other Castleton teams are in action this weekend.
The Castleton men’s Alpine skiing team is at Stowe Mountain on Friday for two giant slalom races.
The Spartans opened up their season last Saturday with a pair of slaloms at Burke Mountain, where Italian freshman Lorenzo Mencaccini was super impressive in his debut, finishing ninth and second in his two runs.
Saturday’s competition opens up at 9:30 a.m. before the afternoon race at 1 p.m.
The women’s Alpine team is at Burke Mountain for two slalom races.
On Monday and Tuesday, they were at Smuggler’s Notch competing in giant slalom and junior Karoline Rettenbacher led the way for the Spartans both days.
Saturday’s races are at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Burke.
The Castleton wrestling team hosts New Jersey City University on Saturday, the first of five events on the CU schedule as of now.
The Gothic Knights are in their first year of competition, a place the Spartans were four years ago.
Castleton has had a winning record in three of the program’s four years under Scott Legacy. Last season, the Spartans were 17-8 and finished seventh and ninth at Division III regionals in Indianapolis.
Matches between Castleton and NJCU start at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
COLLEGE HOOPS
Burgess, KSC play
While the Castleton women’s basketball team waits to begin its season next week, a few other Little East conference opponents are underway.
Keene State lost a tight 61-57 contest to conference heavyweight Rhode Island College last Saturday.
Rutland graduate Rylee Burgess had a standout debut performance and was one point away from a double-double. She earned Little East Rookie of the Week for her efforts.
Keene looks to build off last week’s game and pick up its first win when it plays UMass Dartmouth on Saturday.
The Corsairs also fell victim of RIC, 57-47 on Wednesday in UMD’s season opener.
Connecticut native Jessica Carroll was the Corsairs’ offensive star with 15 points in that game. Carroll and junior guard Jordan Moretti are two that the Owls need to slow down to win.
Tip off is set for 1 p.m. in Keene, New Hampshire.
America East
The University of Vermont men’s basketball team is on a pause, along with the rest of the athletic department, until Feb. 4, but the Catamounts now have a look at what’s in store for them down the line.
The America East Conference announced the format for the 2021 conference tournament on Thursday.
Details of the championship format, which will begin the first week of March and be played over two weeks at multiple campus sites, include:
All eligible teams will qualify for the championship provided they have completed at least 12 Division I contests by the end of the regular season.
The championships will be divided into two phases: Playoff Pods and Championship Week.
The top two seeds will earn automatic byes into the semifinals to be held during Championship Week hosted at a predetermined campus site (one site for men and a separate site for women).
The remaining teams will compete in Playoff Pods the week prior with the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds serving as Playoff Pod hosts.
The balance of each pod could be filled true to seed or by geographic proximity. Teams will not move more than one seed line when filling out the bracket.
Each Playoff Pod champion will advance to Championship Week, setting up the conference’s final four teams to battle for the league title with both semifinals and the championship game at the same site.
The women’s championship game will be on Friday, March 12 and will be televised nationally on ESPNU at 5 p.m.
The men’s championship game is on Saturday, March 13 and will be carried on ESPN2 at 11 a.m.
Specific dates for Playoff Pod games and semifinals along with campus sites for the men’s and women’s Championship Week will be determined and announced in the coming weeks.
The UVM women decided to end their season earlier this week, so they will not participate in the conference tournament.
