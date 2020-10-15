CASTLETON — Tim McAuliffe has been hired as the interim head coach of the Castleton University women’s ice hockey program, Castleton Associate Dean for Athletics and Recreation Deanna Tyson announced Thursday.
McAuliffe is a 2013 graduate of St. Michael’s College in Colchester, where he was a four-year letter-winner for the Purple Knights. Following his graduation, McAuliffe coached at the junior level, working as an assistant coach for the East Coast Wizards of the Eastern Hockey League at the Junior “A” level. Most recently, McAuliffe was an assistant coach for the Rutland High School boys ice hockey program, where he helped head coach Mike Anderson lead the team to the quarterfinals in 2020.
“I’d like to thank President Spiro and Deanna Tyson for the opportunity to step in and work with these women,” said McAuliffe. “Castleton has a great hockey community and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
“When this position opened up, Tim immediately came to us willing to help,” said Tyson. “His knowledge of the game and his experience in coaching, as well as his immediate availability so close to the season made this an easy decision for us, and we’re thankful to have him as part of the program.”
As a player, McAuliffe captained the Purple Knights for two seasons, and won multiple team awards during his time at St. Michael’s. He appeared in 82 games during his time at St. Michaels, notching eight goals and 12 assists for 20 career points. He was also a three-time member of the ECAC East All-Academic Team and a four-time Dean’s List honoree at SMC.
McAuliffe comes from a strong hockey background, with both his father and his sister playing at the collegiate level. His dad, Joe, played two years for Merrimack, while his sister was a four-year standout at Harvard, scoring more than 100 points while captaining the team her senior year.
