Hard work pays off, just ask the Castleton University Nordic ski team.
A handful of years ago, the Spartans’ program was just a rumor, something that wasn’t tangible.
Five years later, Castleton is on top of the Nordic ski world.
The Spartans finished off a sweep of the USCSA Nordic ski National Championships last Friday, winning the title on both the men’s and women’s side.
The women took their first overall national championship, besting the University of Wyoming by seven points.
Across the week of competition, the Castleton ladies won team titles in 7.5km Freestyle Interval Start and 15km Classic Mass Start and were runner-up in Classic Sprint.
Individually, senior Megan Greene won a national title in 7.5km Freestyle Interval Start.
The men took home their second straight overall team title, besting second-place St. Olaf College by 31 points. The Spartans won the Classic Sprint national title as well.
Sophomore Andrew Doherty won the individual 7.5km Freestyle Interval Start, while junior John Henry Paluszek took home the Classic Sprint champions0hip.
Castleton coach Marty Maher, who has been with the program since its start five years ago, has seen those two men push each other.
“They have battled all year long to see who is the best,” Maher said.
There isn’t much to dispute the Spartans place atop the mountain in the college ranks.
Last week’s sweep of the hardware puts a definitive statement to support that claim.
“It’s a reflection of the team’s work ethic,” Maher said. “It was a slow progression to get here, but the skiers have worked to make it happen.”
Maher can’t start working with his skiers until mid-October, when practices gets underway. With only about a month and half to get ready, it’s imperative that skiers are fine-tuning their skills in between seasons.
“A lot of work has to be done in the offseason,” Maher said. “Our skiers have put in the effort to get better.”
Maher noted how a handful of his men’s skiers have trained with Division I athletes to help with their progress. The women saw those results and have replicated similar success.
The USCSA competition wrapped up earlier than teams anticipated when the final day, Saturday, was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.
That took away the chance to run the Freestyle Team Sprint, a competition the Spartans felt very confident in.
“The kids really wanted to run that race on Saturday, it was a beautiful day,” Maher said. “If there’s one race we wanted to do, it was that one. Our top three men and women were running great in that.”
On top of winning the slew of national titles, Castleton also won the President’s Award, which goes to the best combined Nordic and Alpine ski program, in both genders.
In Alpine, Castleton’s Robby Kelley had a pair of individual national title wins.
A look down Castleton’s men’s and women’s Nordic roster and it’s clear the Spartans know their recruiting base and find the diamonds to mold.
Most of their roster comes from Vermont and New York, with some athletes from New Hampshire and Rhode Island sprinkled in.
Numbers on the rosters are on the smaller side, but that’s how most teams are across the country and how they produce the best results.
The Castleton men have nine skiers, while the women have six.
Being such an intimate group, they can bond easily and focus on individual attention if needed.
On the flip side, traveling in such small groups can spread germs quickly.
“If one person gets sick, it can make its way through the whole team,” Maher said.
The Spartans had five seniors across their two rosters. Greene, Adrienne Toof, Jared Wheeler, Devin Perry and David Harvey wrapped up their college careers last week.
Maher, a 1973 University of Maine graduate who got a master’s degree from Springfield, has been coaching the sport for decades.
Before starting the program at Castleton, he served as Rutland’s Nordic ski coach for four years. Prior to that, he built Burr and Burton into a powerhouse and was eventually inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2014.
When there were rumblings of Castleton starting a program, the school reached out to Maher.
Good thing they did, because in just five years, he’s created something special.
