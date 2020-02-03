CHITTENDEN — The Castleton University Nordic teams won impressively with the family theme over the week just as the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates became world champions with Sister Sledge’s song “We Are Family” as their soundtrack.
The family vibe was woven throughout a Spartan team that cleaned up on Saturday and Sunday at the Castleton Invitational held at Mountain Top Resort.
FAMILY SCRAPBOOK, Page 1: CU Nordic head coach Marty Maher has his daughter Margaret Maher as an assistant coach this season and she has been invaluable in constructing the off-season training programs for the Spartans.
Margaret lives in Lake Placid, New York, where she coached and produced a couple of national junior champions. She now works in sports medicine but joins the Spartans on the weekend.
Her real value, though, has been implementing the year-round training regimen for the Spartans.
Margaret remains the only high school cross country skier in Vermont to win every state championship all four years in Division I while competing for Rutland High School.
“It’s a plus having her,” Marty said.
FAMILY SCRAPBOOK, Page 2: Andrew Doherty was part of Castleton’s 1-2 punch this weekend along with John Paluszek. They claimed the top two spots on the podium with Paluszek clocking 20:49 and Doherty 20:51.
Doherty grew up in a skiing family in Center Conway, New Hampshire. His brother Sean Doherty is a member of the United States biathlon team.
“There is good lineage there,” Marty Maher said.
FAMILY SCRAPBOOK, Page 3: Sisters Emily and Megan Greene of Old Forge, New York are on the Castleton women’s team.
Megan was the first competitor across the finish line both Saturday and Sunday.
Megan, a senior, loves having her sophomore sister on the team.
Megan did the recruiting of Emily.
“I talked it up a lot with her,” Megan Greene said. “Now, she absolutely loves Castleton.”
FAMILY SCRAPBOOK
Page 4: But the most important family tie just might be the way the Castleton women’s team bonded over the summer, all staying in the same house off campus so they could train together.
“We all stayed in Castleton over the summer. We trained all summer, more than we have ever done any other year,” Megan Greene said.
It has paid off in winning races and having a lofty goal they believe they can attain.
“We want to have a podium finish at the Nationals for the relays. I think we can do it,” Megan said.
___
The Spartans put the hammer down all weekend.
Saturday, the women claimed the team title led by Megan Greene and Molly O’Callaghan, finishing 1-2 respectively.
Greene blew away the field of 44 finishers with her time of 25:58.
O’Callaghan, personifies toughness. A member of the New York National Guard, she was easily identified in the field, defying the elements by covering the course with bare arms. She clocked 27:45 for her second-place time.
Adrienne Toof showed CU’s impressive depth, giving the Spartans three of the top four finishers with her fourth-place time of 28:17.
It was more of the same on Sunday. Competing in the 7.5-K interval start, Megan Greene turned in the winning time of 24:32 in a field of 38. O’Callaghan claimed third place and Toof was the seventh to cross the finish line, again giving the Spartans the team title. Clarkson, the University of Vermont, Cornell and Skidmore rounded out the top five.
The Castleton men’s team was also dominant.
They finished first as a team in Saturday’s mass start skate race by placing three in the top 10. Paluszek finished second in the field of 64. He led the majority of the race but was passed by UVM’s Andrew Seigel. Doherty finished fourth and Spartan teammate Devin Perry came home eighth.
Sunday, Paluszek blasted to a first-place finish in the field of 63 with Doherty only 2 seconds behind in second place.
“I’d know that stride anywhere,” a family member in the crowd said as she watched Paluszek power past his competitors, picking one off after another.
The entire CU team was pretty much in the top half of the field — Alex Williams (16), David Harvey (20), John Thompson (25), Jared Wheeler (29) and Antonio Mannino (34).
“It’s a hard course. You can’t really rest,” Doherty said.
“I was really hurting a lot today. Technical wise I felt great, but strength wise, I was getting tired,” Paluszek said.
“The trails here are great. It’s a great place to ski. The snow was great, really fast.”
___
The Spartans train at Mountain Top. It is 23 miles from campus but sometimes they will make the trip twice a day.
“The kids need to be on snow,” Maher said.
Paluszek took a circuitous route to get to Castleton. He was competing for the University of Maine-Presque Isle for a year when the Owls were an NCAA Division I program.
“I decided the school wasn’t for me,” Paluszek said.
He wanted to major in Ecological Studies and Castleton had the program. The Farmington, New Hampshire native had also gone to Vermont Academy in Saxtons River for three of his high school years.
“I liked Vermont. I was happy to get back to Vermont,” he said. “And I did some overnight visits and the Castleton team was very welcoming. They were excited to have me.”
He believes the team dynamic changed when he and Doherty joined the program.
“When Andrew and I got here we knew we were going to be high up on the team,” Paluszek said. “They seemed excited to have us. I think we helped to bring a winning culture. Everyone put more effort into their training.”
“The team put in a lot of hard work in the off season,” said Doherty, attributing much of the off-season success to Margaret Maher and CU strength and conditioning coach Wes Landon.
NATIONALS IN
LAKE PLACID
This year the Nationals will be held in Lake Placid, New York.
The Spartans will be one of the closer teams to the historic Olympic venue, but last season they made the long trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming for the event.
“Just from a race standpoint it’s good because the teams will be coming out from out west into a lower altitude,” Paluszek said.
But Paluszek said there was something exciting about making the long trip into the “cowboy country” of Wyoming where he became the national USCAA sprint champion last year.
“We want them to peak for Nationals,” Marty Maher said.
The USCAA is made of a schools of varying sizes. There are the smaller schools like Castleton but the likes of Michigan, the University of Wyoming and the United States Air Force Academy also boast USCAA teams.
“It’s good competition,” Maher said.
Mountain Top Nordic Ski Director Roger Hill employs his brother Jim Hill, better known as the Fair Haven Union High School head football coach.
Jim works security and spent much of the Castleton Invitational parking cars.
It is a family affair at Mountain Top. That is something the Castleton Nordic team can easily identify with.
