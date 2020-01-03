CASTLETON — January can be a fun month. The high school basketball games seem more meaningful as teams watch the state standings a little more closely. NFL playoff games really spice things up. High school skiers begin competing more frequently to the slopes and the trails.
And there is the crack of the bat.
What? How does that make it onto the January calendar? Pitchers and catchers do not even report to Florida and Arizona until February.
Ah, but the first day of baseball practice for Castleton University is on Jan. 28. It will be in the gym, but if Spartan coach Ted Shipley gets his wish, the warm weather will continue and there will be part of the practice on the artificial surface of Dave Wolk Stadium from that first day.
The Spartans will get in all the work they can from the beginning because they only have a few weeks before the season opener on Feb. 22 in Auburndale, Florida against Elmira.
That is Castleton’s first game in the Russ Matz Invitational that will also see them playing Capital of Ohio, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Franklin from Indiana, Cabrini of Pennsylvania and Union.
The Union game closes out the Spartans time in Auburndale on Feb. 28.
The only new opponent on the schedule is Stockton of New Jersey.
There are some interesting first-year players on the roster.
One is Richard Walker, a 6-foot-7 pitcher by way of Missisquoi.
Walker is a junior who came to Castleton to play basketball. He has not played college baseball yet but has left the basketball team to give baseball a fling.
“He was a good pitcher in high school,” Shipley said.
You have to believe CU pitching Stewart is salivating at the thought of tuning the mechanics of a 6-foot-7 pitcher who has had some success at the high school level.
Other newcomers will be freshmen Adam Newton and Dan Petrie off the state champion Brattleboro Post 5 American Legion baseball team that won a game at the Northeast Regional.
Newton is a pitcher but you might see him elsewhere also.
“Adam is talented enough to be a position player,” Shipley said.
Petrie is a power hitting catcher.
Others in the new class include Hunter Perkins, who played for Hartford High and the White River Post 84 baseball team before his year of prep school at Bridgton Academy, Arlington’s Jack Lane and Mount Mansfield’s Liam Foley.
Let’s throw Tom Fish in the pool. After all, Whitehall might not be in Vermont but the border school is closer to Castleton than nearly every Vermont high school.
Shipley watched the game when Fish pitched the Railroaders to victory in the New York State Class D state title game.
___
You might see Castleton head football coach Tony Volpone at a high school basketball game in the area.
He believes he can derive something from watching prospects on the basketball floor.
“I look for athleticism but I also look for the way the player supports his teammates, whether he is clapping on the bench when a teammate makes a basket or high-fives him when he comes off the court,” Volpone said.
Volpone will also be going to a showcase in Maryland this month. He will be visiting with a recruit in Maryland during the trip.
___
Castleton women’s basketball team’s excursion to Florida was a lost trip.
Well, at least on the scoreboard. The Spartans got blown out by Alma of Michigan (55-34) and by Vassar (75-38), but it was an experience for a lifetime.
“It was good to play against competition from outside the region and for the players to see new places. One of them had never flown before,” Castleton coach Tim Barrett said.
“We didn’t play particularly well but I thought our effort was good. Our offensive execution was lacking.”
The Vassar game was something that just happens sometimes — the other guys shoot the lights out. The Brewers shot well from everywhere and made 12 of their 27 3-point attempts.
“That is well as any team had ever shot against a team I have coached. The shots were contested, too. We would have a hand in their face and they would beat the shot clock.”
The Spartans left for their Little East Conference game on Friday against Rhode Island College on Saturday.
