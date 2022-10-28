It's playoff season in Vermont. The finality that each game carries for high school teams in all sports makes for drama, pressure and excitement.
It is no different for Castleton University football.
"It has been our mantra for the last couple of weeks that every game is a playoff game," Castleton coach Tony Volpone said. "With two losses you are on the outside looking in."
Gallaudet and Castleton are tied for the top spot in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference with league records of 3-1 and Alfred State is 2-1, making Saturday's game at CU's Dave Wolk Stadium at noon the biggest game in the ECFC.
Middlebury College has its own playoff type game on Saturday when the Panthers host Colby at 1 p.m.
Middlebury is 5-1 and hoping for 6-0 Trinity to stumble in the NESCAC.
The Panthers, though, must take care of their own business against a 4-2 Colby team.
Norwich University, coming off a 21-11 victory over MIT, is at WPI for a noon kickoff on Saturday.
The Alfred State defense will have to deal with a Castleton quarterback who has been very efficient. Evan Smith has thrown 15 touchdown passes against only three interceptions.
"Evan has made improvement in the area of not making negative plays," Volpone said.
In the past, Smith had a tendency to take off and leave the pocket while he still had protection.
The staff has worked with him on that and he has responded well.
The Spartans are getting a running game going to complement Smith's passing. Lucas Morse, Simon Davis Jr. and Devin Wollner are beginning to get their yards, making the offense that much harder to defend.
"Two of the three have been having good games together," Volpone said.
The Pioneers come to town with their own blue chip running back. Jake Palmer was a workhorse for Alfred State in last week's 36-35 loss to Dean. He had 32 carries for 271 yards and three touchdowns.
Volpone sees Palmer as an explosive back with the rare combination of power and a make-them-miss ability.
The Pioneers lean on the running game but Volpone points out that they also have a stable of talented receivers.
Linebacker Kevin McDonough (a team-leading 58 tackles with an interception) and the defense faces a challenge in stopping an offense put together by Pioneer head coach Scott Linn.
Linn was a very highly regarded offensive coordinator for Alfred University before coming across the street to take the reins of the Alfred State program.
Norwich is 2-2 in the NEWMAC and 3-5 but the Cadets are 0-4 on the road. They will try to change that on Saturday with their trip to WPI.
The headliner for the Cadets in last week's 21-11 victory over MIT was Trevor Chase who landed the prestigious honor of being named to the D3football.com Team of the week as the result of catching nine passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
Two Vermonters also played a big part. Mount Mansfield Union graduate Jehric Hackney carried the ball 21 times to amass 121 yards. BFA-St. Albans' Nate Parady averaged more than six yards a carry and also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.
"Jehric Hackney is as good a running back as there is in the league," Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
Hackney spent a year playing football at East Coast Prep after MMU but the NU staff recruited him right out of Mount Mansfield.
Norwich casts a wide net in recruiting but Murnyack wants the best players in Vermont to view Norwich as an option. Success by players like Hackney and Parady can only help to that end.
"The 10 to 20 best high school players in Vermont need to be taking a look at us. We need to be an option for them," Murnyack said.
The NU coach expects a battle from WPI (0-3 in the NEWMAC and 2-5).
"They have a good tailback and they are big up front," Murnyack said. "Their safeties have always been really, really good through the years."
Middlebury quarterback Cole Kennon was prolific in last week's 40-28 victory over Bates. He threw for 326 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He did it by completing passes to eight different receivers led by Greg Livingston with eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Last week was one of those Saturdays when Norwich, Castleton and Middlebury all won. That normally makes for a much better practice week.
"It is just a different feeling," Murnyack said.
It's a feeling that they all want to keep, carrying it into the next game.
HALLOWEEN
The unveiling of Mr. Jack-O-Lantern is a highlight of Rutland's famous Halloween parade each year. The honor always goes to a local celebrity.
We nearly had an unbelievable local Halloween nugget on Saturday for the Alfred State at Castleton University football game, a game being played on the same day as the parade.
Jim Shortle, Mr. Jack-O-Lantern in 2011, was scheduled to do the broadcast from Castleton on the Northeast Sports Network with 1989 Mr. Jack-O-Lantern Jack Healey.
But it won't happen. Shortle is on Phil Hall's football coaching staff at Mill River Union High School and has opted to be with the Minutemen on Saturday afternoon for their home playoff game with Woodstock.
Shortle had an understanding with Hall that he could do the Castleton football broadcasts when there was a conflict with Mill River games.
But this is different. This is the playoffs.
QUICK KICKS: The University of New Hampshire is in the throes of a special season with a 6-2 record and, more importantly, 5-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association. It adds up to a No. 25 national ranking in the FCS. The Wildcats will try to protect all of that on Nov. 5 at Richmond. UNH has a bye this week. ... Middlebury Union High graduate Nikolai Luksch provided one of the differences for Dean College in the Bulldogs 36-35 overtime win over Alfred Sate. Luksch, a freshman kicker made good on all four of his extra point attempts.
St. Johnsbury graduate Jake Cady, the Assumption quarterback, is the Greyhounds' leading rusher with 450 yards. ... It is Homecoming in Hanover on Saturday as Dartmouth (2-4 and 1-2 in the Ivy League) hosts 4-2 (2-1 Ivy) Harvard. ... Hackney is a Communications major with his own radio show on the Norwich campus. ... Rutland's Matt Creed will have an opportunity to greet some familiar faces in the handshake line with the Norwich players. Creed is a sophomore offensive lineman for WPI. ... The D3football.com six-man panel that picks winners of selected games each week is unanimous in choosing Middlebury over Colby although Logan Hansen calls the Panthers only a "slight favorite."
