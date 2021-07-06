Castleton University baseball teammates Reece de Castro and Evan Keegan are more than holding their own at the plate with the Glens Falls Dragons this summer.
Keegan is the leading hitter for the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League team, batting .347 with a home run and a team-leading 10 RBIs. De Castro, a Rutland High and Rutland Post 31 graduate, is hitting .297.
“There are a lot of Division I players in the league,” de Castro said.
“They can play against this competition with no problem and they are good guys,” Glens Falls principal owner and general manager Ben Bernard said of the Castleton players. “This helps them in the future.”
The Dragons have struggled with their pitching. Bernard said it has been more difficult than normal to recruit top pitchers because of the lingering effects from COVID. It has made it more difficult to bring host families into the fold thereby relying more on local players.
The other half of the inning has not been a problem.
“The guys have been hitting the ball really well,” Bernard said.
Castleton coach Ted Shipley has not been surprised by the success de Castro and Keegan have enjoyed.
“There are two ways to get better. One is to play a lot of games against good competition. The other is that you have got to hit the weights all the time,” Shipley said. “That’s what Evan does.
“And he really enjoys it. He loves to hit and Reese does, too.”
Shipley also has a couple of his pitchers on the Dragons’ roster, returning player Riley Orr and incoming freshman Adam Winchell of nearby Fort Ann, New York.
Shipley said Winchell is a left-hander with good movement on the ball.
Confidence has been the missing ingredient for the Dragons’ pitching woes.
“They will try to nibble and then they walk some batters. It is all about trusting your stuff,” Bernard said.
Another players catching people’s attention with the Dragons is Middlebury College catcher John Collins.
Collins, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, is batting .324 with a couple of home runs.
Shipley said Collins is the type of player you can expect to see more of at Middlebury.
“Mike (Leonard) does a great job of recruiting,” Shipley said.
Poultney Elementary School teacher Keith Harrington is the official scorer for the Dragons.
The Dragons’ East Field was built in 1980 as a home for the Glens Falls White Sox, a Double A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
Many outstanding players have strutted their stuff on the diamond over the years including Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz.
Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano played for the Glens Falls Golden Eagles at East Field in 2013. Laureano has a rare blend of power and speed (13 home runs and nine stolen bases going into Tuesday’s games) and boasts one of the major league’s strongest throwing arms.
Victoria Ferguson is Bernard’s coordinator for host families and she and her own family became close with Laureano during his summer in Glens Falls.
Ferguson and her son Mason recently were reunited with Laureano during the A’s series at Yankee Stadium.
It is that type of community involvement that make a summer college baseball team so special.
Bernard is looking forward to the day when COVID is a distant memory and host families are plentiful again.
Meanwhile, Castleton players de Castro, Keegan, Orr and Winchell are making the most of their summer experience at East Field.
