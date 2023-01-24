The Castleton University football staff recruited Middlebury Union High School’s Tyler Buxton and St. Joseph’s of Connecticut’s Mike Morrissey hard out of high school.
They took took different paths. Buxton, cousin of Fair Haven quarterback Joe Buxton, went to play for Western New England University, Morrissey for Central Connecticut, an FCS program.
The path diverged. Buxton and Morrissey are at Castleton for the 2023 season.
Buxton was the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year at Middlebury. He earned the honor as a standout running back, kick returner and linebacker.
He will line up at linebacker for the Spartans.
“We like his athleticism, tenacity and versatility,” Castleton head coach Tony Volpone said.
“We considered a number of different positions for him.”
Morrissey will be a defensive end.
“He is an explosive player with a high motor,” Volpone said.
Morrissey reached out to Volpone while at Central Connecticut.
“He said, ‘I could never get Casleton fully out of my head,’” Volpone said.
Another recruit in the fold is Christian Keeling, a running back from West Bridgewater, Massachusetts.
The recruiting effort has been promising for the Spartans. They have had about 30 players visit over the last three days between the Prospect Camp and overnight visits.
In other Castleton football news, graduate Chris Rice has been drafted by the XFL’s Seattle Dragons as a defensive end.
MIDD RISINGThe Middlebury College men’s basketball team’s road win over previously unbeaten Keene State has catapulted the Panthers from No. 12 to No. 5 in the d3hoops.com national poll. Keene State (17-1) fell to No. 6.
Middlebury puts its 15-2 record on the line Friday when Bates visits Pepin Gym.
WARDWELL AT TOPNorthern Vermont-Johnson’s Gabby Wardwell was an outstanding post player at Springfield High School but she has put herself in new territory this season.
Wardwell leads the nation in rebounding (NCAA, Division III) by pulling down just over 17 rebounds a game and also has the most rebounds in a game with 29.
Wardwell pulled down 33 rebounds against Paul Smith’s College but those did not count because Paul Smith’s is not an NCAA team.
Wardwell is 6-foot-2 but as NVU coach Greg Eckman pointed out “there are a lot of tall people.”
What separates Wardwell is her work ethic.
“She really worked hard in the weight room strengthening her legs,” Eckman said.
Eckman said that he and assistant coach David Ellerbee marvel at what Wardwell is doing.
“We just watch and shake our heads. We have never seen anything like it,” Eckman said.
Playing against Paul Smith’s allowed Eckman to catch up with the Bobcats’ head coach Greg Rideout, formerly a head women’s basketball coach at Green Mountain College and Mill River Union High School.
“It was great to see Greg again. His team is playing hard,” Eckman said.
Not hard enough on that night. The Bobcats fell to the Badgers 84-58.
Of course, you aren’t getting the ball a lot when one of the opponents is corralling 33 rebounds.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.