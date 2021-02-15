CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball team has a lot of new parts. Point guard Elise Magro said the Spartans are doing a good job of blending the promising newcomers into the mix after Monday’s 83-37 victory over NVU-Johnson at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
“We are really good about bringing everyone into the team,” Magro said. “We are pretty young.”
One of the new faces is Taylor Goodell. The freshman from Bellows Falls Union High School swished a 3-pointer to give the Spartans a 3-0 lead and they cruised from there.
First-year players like Goodell, Paige O’Brien and Grace Turner showed they are assimilating into the team quickly and will be contributors.
Gwyn Tatton and Brooke Raiche led the Spartans with 14 points each and Magro followed with 12 points to go with a game-high six assists.
All 10 Spartans scored.
It was the first game of the season for the Badgers. They came to Glenbrook to get their feet wet and got swept away by a green white and tsunami.
But it was a chance to finally play a game and that was the important thing said NVU coach Greg Eckman.
“We were really excited to get back on the floor,” Eckman said. “We only have nine players (due to injuries) and we haven’t been able to go five-on-five; this is the first time since last February.
“We started to figure things out in the second half.
“This was a chance to come down here and play a great in-state team We are happy Castleton would have us.”
Gabby Wardwell, the 6-foot-2 freshman from Springfield High School, manged four points but she pulled down 10 rebounds.
“Gabby Wardwell is going do great things for our program,” Eckman said. “She runs the floor like a deer and works hard every day in practice. She is fun to coach.”
Raiche came into the game needing 23 points to become the 17th player in program history to score 1,000 points.
She will likely reach the milestone on the road with the Spartans playing Wednesday at Keene Sate and Feb. 20 at Rhode Island College.
Magro said the Spartans kept their focus and energy up despite the lopsided score because they need to be prepared for what’s ahead.
“We were trying to get good looks and work on things (in the second half) because we need to be ready for Keene on Wednesday,” Magro said.
Turner, the post player from Wyoming, made the most of her 16 minutes off the bench. She scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds.
O’Brien was another of those first-year players signaling that she will make her mark. She had five points and four rebounds.
It was the first win for the Spartans after two tough losses in the Little East Conference.
“The rest of our games are all in the conference and they are all tough,” Magro said.
Following the two road contests, the Spartans finish the regular season with three home games against Plymouth State, Keene State and UMass Dartmouth.
Castleton had this one put away by halftime when they had a 46-13 lead.
Elery Kiefer led the Badgers with 12 points.
NOTES: Raiche is looking at her second 1,000-point ceremony. She also reached the milestone at West Rutland High School as a junior. ... Castleton Hall of Famer Matt Dempsey earned his 400th victory as a college coach the previous night with the United State Merchant Marine Academy women’s basketball team. ... Monday night’s Little East Conference women’s basketball game between Plymouth and Keene was postponed.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
