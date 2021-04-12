NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton University baseball team split its second consecutive doubleheader against Little East Conference foe UMass Dartmouth on Saturday, winning the first game 6-4 and losing the second 9-0.
The Spartans fell behind in the first inning, but a throwing error in the third on a ball in play from Evan Keegan scored Hunter Perkins and Ryan Lawrence to give Castleton the lead.
UMD got a run back in the fifth, but a double steal in the sixth put the Spartans ahead. Perkins did the big damage in that inning driving in three runs on a double.
The Corsairs got two runs back, but Castleton held on.
Freshman Aubrey Ramey earned the win for the Spartans, pitching seven strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits, and striking out four batters.
Zac Willis was the lone Spartan to record multiple hits during the second contest as he recorded his first-career double. Evan Keegan continued to hit as he recorded a single in the fourth inning to increase his hit streak to 10 straight games.
DJ Perron did the big offensive damage for UMD, driving in four runs.
Castleton returns to action Tuesday, hosting Plymouth State in a Little East Conference matchup at Spartan Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CU, PSU split
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Like their baseball counterparts, the Castleton University softball team had a second doubleheader that was split over the weekend. On Sunday, the Spartans bested Plymouth State 7-3 in the opener and lost 6-0 in the second game.
In the first game, Castleton’s bats were stifled for most of the contest, but they came to life in the sixth.
Devin Millerick put the Spartans on the board with an RBI triple and Makenna Thorne followed that up by driving in Millerick.
Thorne and Allie Almond scored on an error from the right fielder and then Jamie Boyle hit a ground-rule double to score another run. Miranda Fish finished the onslaught with a single that tacked on two more.
Olivia Bowen picked up her second victory of the season, grabbing the win in relief of Katie Gallagher.
In the second game, the Panthers scored six run across the first three innings and cruised from there.
Castleton mustered just five hits. Emily Picard knocked in two runs to lead Plymouth.
The two conference foes will meet again on Tuesday afternoon in Castleton. Game 1 of the doubleheader is scheduled for 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
USM 19, Castleton 6
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s lacrosse team scored six consecutive goals in the waning minutes of the game, but it was not enough to overcome its deficit against the University of Southern Maine on Saturday as the Spartans fell by a final score of 19-6.
Lacey Greenamyre kicked off the six-goal run with her seventh score of the season, before Kimberly McCarthy notched three straight goals over a four-minute span. Aubra Linn then notched her third goal of the season before Cheyanne Stone rounded out the scoring with 2:35 to play.
USM held a 36-17 edge in shots, including a 30-10 advantage in shots on goal. The Huskies grabbed 20 ground balls to Castleton’s 16, and had a narrow edge in draw controls, 13-11. Both sides were successful on 10 clears on the day, Castleton on 16 attempts and Southern Maine on 14.
Castleton is back in action Tuesday night at 7 p.m., hosting Plymouth State at Dave Wolk Stadium.
TRACK & FIELD
Spartans open season
BURLINGTON — The Castleton men’s and women’s track and field teams kicked off their 2021 campaign at University of Vermont Saturday, competing in a quad meet against the likes of UVM, Hartford, and Central Connecticut State.
On the men’s side, Ben Reid placed fourth in the shot put with a distance of 12.81, earning a point for the Spartans. David Harvey’s third-place finish added two points to the team score. The junior came in at 17.19.
Freshman Jack McQuade led the way for Castleton in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.34 seconds. Fellow freshman Wayne Alexander contributed a top-15 finish in the 800 meter run, finishing at 2:07.82. Andreas Oleinyk earned a PR with his fourth-place finish in the pole vault, clearing 2.60 meters.
The Spartans finished fourth with six points. Central Connecticut State won the meet. The Castleton men totaled six personal bests.
For the women, Hannah Coupas placed fourth in the high jump, clearing a height of 1.45 meters and narrowly missing a program record. The performance marked a new personal best.
Gwyn Tatton earned a top-three finish in the javelin with a mark of 33.07 meters in her debut. Lauren Folland’s 9.99-meter mark was good for fourth in the shot put. Mariah Jollie edged out Folland in the hammer throw, placing second at 39.14 meters.
Shay Lawrence led the way for the Spartans in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.43. She also competed in the long jump and posted a mark of 4.51 meters.
The Spartans placed fourth in the meet with 13 points. Hartford claimed the victory with 67 total points. Castleton garnered seven PRs.
The team is at SUNY Delhi on Saturday.
TENNIS
CU teams fall
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s tennis team dropped a 6-3 non-conference decision to Northern Vermont-Lyndon Saturday afternoon at the Castleton Tennis Courts
Playing outside for the first time this season, the Spartans were ahead 2-1 after the doubles action. Levi Williams and Rowan Kidder dropped an 8-0 decision to Pat Wickstrom and Neal Mulligan while Connor Davis and Jason Lipscomb earned their first collegiate wins, defeating Zack Faulkeburg and Quinlan Peer 8-4 at second doubles. The Spartans earned the win at the third doubles flight by forfeit.
As the Spartans look to extend the lead heading into singles play, the team dropped every match. Davis and Luke Cohen were the most successful, both winning sets before dropping their matches in three.
Castleton returns to action Wednesday at Norwich at 3 p.m.
The Spartan women fell 9-0 to Plymouth State on Saturday. They host Western Connecticut on Saturday at 1 p.m.
