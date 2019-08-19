Robby Kelley’s quest as a 29-year-old World Cup skier to make his mark with the Castleton University football team is one of the top preseason stories in the NCAA Division III football landscape.
It was nine years ago that another former professional athlete was turning heads in a Castleton football uniform, and Chad Bentz was even a year older than Kelley.
Bentz was a former one-handed major league pitcher. He might not have been as famous as Jim Abbott, who had an outstanding career as a one-handed pitcher, but the notches on Bentz’s strikeout belt included two of the greatest hitters in the game: Ken Griffey Jr. and Ichiro Suzuki.
Bentz grew up in Alaska, where he loved football and baseball equally.
Most of his recruiting mail came in envelopes decorated by football helmets. Michigan and Pac-10 schools were among those wooing him.
But his one hand was his left hand and as baseball people know, good lefties are a valuable commodity.
That is why he chose baseball for his career path.
He pitched for Long Beach State and was drafted by the Yankees. He wound up pitching for the Montreal Expos in 2004 and the Florida Marlins in 2005.
The Expos had an affiliate in Burlington and that is what brought him to Vermont.
He wound up coaching a junior high baseball team at Rutland Town School and one of his players was Jake Alercio, who just happened to be the son of Rich Alercio, the Castleton head football coach at the time.
Bentz stopped by Alercio’s office one day to chat about Jake and, out of the blue, said, “I wish I could play college football.”
Alercio stunned him by responding, “Why don’t you?”
It hardly made sense to Bentz. After all, he was 30 years old at the time.
He gave Alercio a you-can’t-be-serious look, but Alercio was serious.
Bentz immediately went home and asked his wife Christie for permission to play. She was all for it.
Bentz might have been 30 in 2010, but he was no novelty act. He was a 265-pound fullback who was made for short yardage situations.
Both times he had his number called against Utica on third-and-short, he picked up the first down. When the Spartans got near the goal line, he bolted over for the touchdown.
Bentz was not an every down back, but the Spartans had a personnel package for him for short-yardage and goal-line situations.
Bentz was perfect for the role. His left hand was so strong from pitching and the fact that it was the only hand he had to use that his ball security was nearly flawless.
There have not been a lot of one-handed major league pitchers. There has not been a lengthy list of 30-year-old college fullbacks, either.
Both of those came in one package with Bentz.
Bentz is back in his native Alaska now.
If he knows about Kelley, you can be certain he will be pulling for him this Saturday when Kelley tries to make his own impression on coach Tony Volpone and his staff at the Spartans’ instrasquad scrimmage at Dave Wolk Stadium.
