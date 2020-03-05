It was pretty much the thinking when a northern school went on a southern trip for baseball or softball that finally getting outside and measuring yourself against competition in other uniforms was the big thing. Wins were a bonus.
Using that definition, Castleton University’s 4-3 record on its recent Florida trip was a rousing success. And CU’s softball trip to South Carolina that produced a 5-1 record was phenomenal.
“We still use the trip to work on things and to find out what we’ve got to do,” Castleton baseball coach Ted Shipley said. “We played a lot. We got a lot of practices in, too, and were on a field each day so that was really, really good for us.”
Davis Mikell, a preseason second team All-American selection, got off to a slow start for the Spartans, batting .231 (6-for-26) but he did have a team-best seven RBIs.
“He gets clutch hits,” Shipley said of Mikell. “The more important the situation, the better he becomes.”
That came through on the trip when he delivered the winning hit in an extra-inning game.
“He will figure it out. He’s a competitor,” Shipley said.
Mikell and Rutland’s Reece De Castro had the two home runs on the trip.
Jeremy Johnson, who led Fort Ann High School to a New York State state championship, wielded a hot bat on the trip. He batted .500 (12-for-24) with four doubles and a triple.
He played for College of St. Joseph and came over to Castleton after CSJ closed last year.
“Jeremy competes very well in the box. He is really good at that,” Shipley said.
Johnson will have to adjust to the speed of the college game, especially on the base paths.
“He ran into four outs,” Shipley said. “He did things that you could do at Fort Ann but not here.”
Another highlight of the excursion was the pitching of junior Max Olmsted. He threw nine innings without giving up an earned run.
Olmsted is from East Montpelier but did not play high school ball for U-32, instead attending a private school in Massachusetts.
But Shipley said it was the connections that Castleton has forged in the East Montpelier through U-32 that helped land Olmsted.
“We have done a ton of stuff with U-32. We’ve done a lot of clinics there,” Shipley said.
Olmsted put in the work to improve. He played in a league in Alaska over the summer with Cam Goulet, another key member of the Spartan pitching staff.
“Max has gotten really good. He is much better than he was last year and that is a credit to him,” Shipley said.
Both catchers, Brattleboro’s Dan Petrie and Granville, New York’s John Stewart III had strong trips. Each batted. 368.
Petrie has also been working out at third base where the Spartans lack of depth.
Stewart was a dandy defensive receiver last year but did not hit for average.
“He hit a lot of at-’em balls last year. This is the best I have seen him hit,” Shipley said.
Sophomore outfielder Evan Keegan batted. 409, going 9-for22.
Rutland’s Andy Kenosh got good production out of his six at-bats with three hits and five RBIs.
The Spartans were to have left on a New Jersey-New York trip on Thursday to play five games over the weekend. Friday’s game was cancelled due to a forecast of heavy rains in New Jersey so the Spartans left Friday and will play four games — a doubleheader on Saturday and another two on Sunday.
Only a 3-2 extra-inning loss to Rivier kept the Spartans from going 6-0 in Myrtle Beach.
Fair Haven’s Olivia Bowen had quite a trip by going 2-0 with a 1.31 ERA in the circle and batting .400.
Nearly everyone hit for a high average led by Sara Baker’s .563.
Baker, a senior infielder, took last season off from softball due to the demands of her nursing major. She figures to give the team a big lift.
The softball Spartans are off until March 25 when they host RPI for a doubleheader. Their Little East Conference opener comes on March 28, a doubleheader at Western Connecticut.
___
Former Castleton shortstop and College of St. Joseph coach Cam Curler also experienced his first southern trip at the Division I level. He is in his first year as an assistant baseball coach at Dartmouth.
The Big Green is 2-5 after playing four games in Port Charlotte, Florida and a three-game series at Virginia.
“It’s going well. The resources and technology here is fun and totally new to me,” Curler said.
