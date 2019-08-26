Those who worship at the altar of 343 Green had the opportunity to preview the coming fall season over the weekend. Their Castleton University football team staged its Green & White Game at Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday, while Sunday provided a chance to catch both the men’s and women’s soccer teams in preseason games at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
QB sharp in G&W
CASTLETON — Castleton University quarterback Jake McCarthy was on the money from the beginning of the annual intrasquad contest.
It was in December 2017 at Gillette Stadium that McCarthy was leading Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School to a 37-7 victory over West Springfield in Massachusetts Division V Super Bowl.
It is little wonder Castleton coach Tony Volpone referred to him as “still a young quarterback” after McCarthy nailed completion after completion on short, intermediate and long pass plays as the QB in the Green & White Game on Saturday.
Volpone acknowledged that McCarthy, a sophomore, will be the starter when the Spartans open the season at home on Sept. 7 against Plymouth State.
“His play was sharp. He made strong throws,” Volpone said. “He checked down sometimes, which does not always happen with a young quarterback and he still is a young quarterback.”
McCarthy saw some time last year in spots but now it is his show.
The few hundred fans in the stands Saturday also saw a burst from Simon Davis, who got loose for a long scoring run.
That is significant because the Spartans are looking to replace Moe Harris, the team’s all-time rushing leader, who graduated.
“He is one of a group of very talented backs,” Volpone said of Davis. “We are very deep at running back. It is the deepest spot on the team.”
Noah Crossman looked good placekicking. The freshman by way of Rutland High decided to go to Castleton at the last minute, shelving his original plan to attend Appalachian State.
“Noah has really opened some people’s eyes,” Volpone said. “I would like to see a little more consistency from him.”
Right now, Crossman looks to have a good shot at being the kicker with Mill River’s Mike Morgan the punter. Morgan was a standout on special teams last season.
Rutland’s Andy Kenosh is making the transition to defensive back and looked good in that capacity.
This coming weekend, the scene shifts to St. Lawrence University, where the Spartans get to go against someone in a different uniform after being in camp since Aug. 15.
Volpone said the trip to St. Lawrence is about “finalizing the depth charts.”
Volpone liked most of what he saw Saturday.
“I am very happy with the plays we made on both sides of the ball,” he said.
“We gave up some quarterback scrambles for first downs. We have got to do a better job of containing the quarterback.”
McCarthy and the other quarterbacks were connecting with their receivers. Now, Volpone wants to see more from the run game.
“I want to see us run the ball more because of our stable of running backs,” he said. “We want to become more balanced.”
CU showcased at Applejack
MANCHESTER — The Castleton soccer teams had different results at Applejack Stadium. The Spartans fell to Skidmore 3-0 in the women’s game and the men dominated Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in a 2-0 victory in the second game.
Both teams played three 30-minute periods.
The Castleton men sent the message to MCLA from the beginning that they would be on the attack with Jack Kingdon and Noah Swainbank threatening in the opening minutes.
The Spartans notched their first one in the first period on a penalty kick when Kingdon beat the goalkeeper to his left with a line drive.
West Rutland’s Eric Maxham, Vermont’s all-time leading scorer in high school boys soccer with 128 goals, put another on the board for Castleton. The freshman’s shot from deep in the box also came in that opening period.
The Spartans had beaten Northern Vermont University-Johnson 4-1 in a scrimmage a few days earlier.
Castleton coach John O’Connor felt his team played much better on this day, taking a step forward from the NVU-Johnson scrimmage.
Goalies Andres Soto-Burgos and Alex Fernald split the time in the net to earn the shutout.
O’Connor had praise for junior captain Jacob Godfrey.
“Jacob Godfrey controlled the whole game,” O’Connor said of the center midfield player from Rutland.
Freshmen Jacob Henderson, of Rutland, and Maxham both looked as though they have already caught up to the speed of the college game.
“Eric finds the ball or the ball finds him. That was good to see. He is gaining confidence,” O’Connor said.
Both goals came in the opening period, but the Spartans were mounting an attack through the entire match. They applied a lot of pressure on MCLA keeper Sean Bradshaw throughout the third period.
Godfrey and Henderson made a connection that nearly resulted in a goal and Maxham had a couple of legitimate scoring bids in that final stanza.
North Country Union’s Henok Palin made an outstanding defensive play to help preserve the shutout.
The Castleton women did not play badly. They stood up well to the Thoroughbreds except for three mistakes that led to scores.
CU goalie Loren Henderson, of Rutland, made a nice play early when the match was still scoreless. She came out of the net to smother the ball off the Skidmore player’s foot on a breakaway.
Freshman Haley Hodgdon, from Profile High in New Hampshire, nearly averted the shutout when she tattooed the post with a shot from 30 yards out.
Chris Chapdelaine’s Castleton women’s soccer team will play a regular-season game at Applejack on Sept. 4 against Westfield State at 7 p.m.
O’Connor said he would not be against having his team play a regular-season game at Applejack Stadium in the future if the right opponent can be found.
“John (Manchester Town Manager John O’Keefe) does a great job with this. This college series here is building,” O’Connor said.
Both the University of Vermont men’s and women’s teams have already played preseason games at Applejack this month, but there is more of the series remaining.
The preseason part of Applejack Stadium’s college soccer series concludes on Aug. 31 with three games.
The Middlebury and Williams teams that met in the NCAA Division III national championship game will play from noon to 1 p.m. Middlebury will then scrimmage NCAA Division II Franklin Pierce from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. and then Williams will tangle with FPU from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
NOTES: Green Mountain Union High graduate Paige Karl played most of the 90 minutes as a freshman for Skidmore. .... The women held a penalty kick session following the game and Castleton defeated Skidmore 5-2. ... The CU women’s soccer team opens the season on Friday at Plattsburgh State at 5 p.m. The men’s team also opens that day at 5 p.m. at Clark University. ... The Spartan field hockey team also opens on the road that day against Union at 6 p.m.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.