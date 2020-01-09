CASTLETON — Kylie Wright relishes her role of coming off the bench and giving the Castleton University women’s basketball team an infusion of energy, not to mention the more tangible items like points and rebounds. She did it very well in Thursday night’s 49-38 Little East Conference victory over Plymouth State.
“I love being the sixth man,” Wright said. “There is not as much pressure. You just come in and work hard.”
That approach allowed her to contribute 10 points and eight rebounds, including five off the offensive glass, in her 8 minutes against the Panthers.
Wright, a sophomore, did not play basketball her freshman year.
“I just wanted to focus on softball. That is what I was recruited for,” said the hard throwing pitcher from North Country Union High School.
“That was my first year without basketball and I missed it. I am so glad I played this year.”
This was a noteworthy victory because it ended a five-game skid for the Spartans.
“We really needed a win,” Castleton coach Tim Barrett said.
“I think it will be a big confidence booster for us,” Wright said.
The win gets Castleton’s record to 7-6 and to 2-2 in the LEC. Plymouth falls to 3-8 and 0-4 in the Little East.
Most of Wright’s production came in the first half and was largely responsible for the Spartans holding the lead going into the locker room, 22-17. She had eight points and six rebounds during those first 20 minutes.
The Spartans came back onto the floor strong and quickly extended the lead to 29-17, the 7-0 run culminated by a 3-point field goal from Brooke Raiche.
The last hoop of the third quarter was scored by Emilee Bose off a gorgeous feed from Madison Akins. It pushed the lead to 36-21.
Bose, who had 1,410 points during an outstanding career at Enosburg, led the Spartans with 18 points. Raiche and Wright added 10 apiece. Raiche made her evening a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds.
Alessia Salzillo led the Panthers with 12 points by nailing four of eight shots beyond the 3-point line.
The number Barrett least liked was the 26 turnovers by his team.
“We need to take care of the basketball. I think some of that is confidence,” Barrett said.
“I think we competed on defense tonight.”
The Spartans forced the Panthers into 24 turnovers.
The Spartans won the battle inside, scoring 24 in the paint to 10 for the Panthers.
The Spartans led by as many as 16 early in the fourth quarter but the Panthers kept competing and got the lead into single digits at one point.
“Credit Plymouth. They kept coming back,” Barrett said.
The Panthers took a an 8-4 lead and that spurt began on a 3-pointer from Mount Abraham graduate Jalen Cook, much to the delight of the crowd from the Bristol area who came to Glenbrook Gym to watch her.
Mount Abe coach Connie LaRose was among those in attendance.
Cook, a freshman, had five points, four steals and four rebounds.
Castleton is home for another Little East game on Saturday against the University of South Maine at 1p.m.
It is all LEC games for the remainder of the year for the Spartans.
In other Little East women’s basketball action on Thursday night, Eastern Connecticut dominated Keene State 65-47, Rhode Island College whipped Western Connecticut 82-57 and UMass-Boston toppled UMass-Dartmouth 81-73.
