HENNIKER, N.H. — Goals in the first and third periods were the difference in Castleton's 2-0 win against winless New England College Saturday afternoon on the road.
Sophia Vingi and Casey Traill found the back of the net to clinch a Spartan win.
Castleton extends its win streak to two games, improving to 7-5 overall and 7-2 in New England Hockey Conference play.
Vingi wasted little time putting the Spartans ahead. Off a faceoff won by the Pilgrims' Ally Freeman, Castleton quickly gained possession.
The Spartans' Samantha Lawler spotted Vingi and the senior put it home for the go-ahead score, her second of the season.
NEC goaltender Cianna Weir wasn't phased by the early goal and went on to play a great game, making 43 saves.
Castleton outshot the Pilgrims 17-5 in the first period and Weir was up to the task turning away 16 shots.
NEC evened out play in the second period and outshot the Spartans by one, but Castleton found its offensive groove once again in the third.
The Spartans put 20 shots on goal in the third period and Weir was mostly up to the task.
Nursing a one-goal lead, Castleton found its self a player down late in the contest, following a two-minute cross-checking call on Courtney Gauthier.
The Pilgrims had the power play advantage with less than a minute to play with a crucial faceoff coming up.
The Spartans went with Ali Stevens and she bested NEC's Mikayla Vincent for possession of the puck.
Stevens found Traill with 14 seconds to play and Traill added the insurance Castleton needed for the win.
Katlyn Hathaway made 25 saves for Castleton, earning her first career shutout win
The Spartans look to extend their winning streak on Tuesday at Utica.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Saint Michael's 7, Castleton 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Castleton couldn't follow up its emotional win against No. 2 Norwich on Friday, with another win on Saturday against Saint Michael's.
The Purple Knights used a dominant second and third period to pull away from the Spartans in a 7-0 win.
Saint Michael's took a 1-0 lead into the second period after a goal by Matt Schreiner seven minutes into play.
Castleton had a chance to knot the score with a penalty shot opportunity early in the second, but Purple Knights goaltender Alec Lindberg was up to the task and made the save.
Lindberg was strong throughout the second period. The Spartans had a ton of breakaway chances, but each time were turned away.
Saint Michael's used that momentum on the other end to open up the score.
Paul McAuliffe scored with 14 minutes, 13 seconds in the second, off an assist from Thomas Flack and Andrew Olevitz.
Less than four minutes later, Sam Johnson scored, and soon after, Schreiner scored his second of the day, making it 4-0 after two.
With the game out of reach in the third, Cameron Stewart, Olevitz and McAuliffe scored for the Purple Knights.
Castleton drops to 3-7-1 on the season with the loss.
Castleton is back in action on Friday for a two-game weekend set with Bryn Athyn at home. Friday's series opener is set for 7 p.m. at Spartan Arena.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UMass Dartmouth 66, Castleton 54
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A trio of UMass Dartmouth players scored in double figures and that was enough to down Castleton 66-54 Saturday afternoon.
Ashley Brown scored 19 points to lead the Corsairs to the win.
Castleton dropped to 6-2 with the loss and 1-1 in Little East Conference play.
The teams played to a deadlock in the first half, with Castleton jumping out to a lead early in the first quarter.
Elise Magro started the game with a steal for the Spartans and turned it into points on the other end.
After a UMD basket, Alexis Quenneville knocked down a three-pointer for the lead.
The Corsairs went on a 6-0 run from there and the teams traded momentum throughout the quarter.
UMD and the Spartans remained within three points of each other for the rest of the half, with the game tied 31-31 at the break.
The Corsairs created separation in the third quarter with a 17-3 run to balloon their lead to 14 points and Castleton wouldn't take another lead the rest of the way.
Neither team shot particularly well from the field. Castleton shot a season-low 33.3 percent (21-of-63). The Corsairs shot 38.7 percent (24-of-62), and made 22.2 percent from three (6-of-27).
Magro had a strong game in the losing effort, scoring a team-high 16 points and adding four rebounds.
Kylie Wright played well off the bench with 11 points and seven rebounds, with three of those coming on the offensive end.
The Spartans look to bounce back against Colby-Sawyer on Friday at home.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
UMass Dartmouth 87, Castleton 60
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — UMass Dartmouth convincingly held down the fort on its home court Saturday afternoon, topping Castleton 87-60.
The Corsairs' Adam Seablom went off for 26 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the way for UMD.
Three more Corsairs players scored in double figures to complement Seablom's excellence.
Castleton dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in Little East Conference play.
UMD was dominant pretty much from the first tip. The Corsairs jumped out to a 24-3 advantage within the first seven minutes of play.
The Spartans bounced back with five straight points from there, but UMD was just too strong to keep up with throughout the first half.
Castleton only got as close as 18 the rest of the half, as the Corsairs brought a 24-point advatage into the second half.
The Spartans looked much better in the second half led by the spirited effort of junior guard Terrin Roy.
Roy scored 13 of his team-high 19 points after the break and hit a trio of 3's.
UMD outscored Castleton by just three points in the second half.
The Spartans look to snap a four-game skid on Tuesday when they host a non-conference matchup with Fitchburg State at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.