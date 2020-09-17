When the Castleton University softball team holds its fall golf tournament on Oct. 4 at Milestone Golf Club in nearby Hampton, New York, each of the nine holes will be decorated in a blaze of oranges, yellows, reds and golds.
Proceeds from the tournament will help the team with its expenses for the 2021 season.
It is anybody’s guess right now what those expenses might be. That is part of the uncertainty cast over the campus by the COVID era. Will there be a spring trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina again? Will there even be overnight trips allowed for games in the Little East Conference? Will there be a season?
Castleton softball coach Eric Ramey lived just over a mile from Milestone before he and his family moved to Fair Haven. Bruce Jones owned the layout at that time.
Ali Serrani and Brad Mitchell purchased the course and the house across the road from it from Jones. Soon after that, they were married on the course’s eighth hole and pledged to make the course a contributor to the community.
The CU softball team’s fund-raising tournament is one example of that.
The Castleton team saw nearly all of its 2020 season obliterated by the virus. It has changed a great deal about their college experience including in-class learning being replaced by virtual learning.
“It is a mature bunch,” Ramey said of the team comprised of mainly juniors. “We are handing it the best we can.
“They are finding it frustrating. An athlete needs to be around people and not sitting in front of a screen. They are not in their element.”
That emphasizes the importance of these athletes having practices where they can interact with teammates.
“The NCAA has given us more flexibility,” Ramey said of guidelines to aid the structure of practices during COVID times.
They are able to practice four days a week in the fall with morning and afternoon sessions. A player can make the session that best meshes with her academic or work schedule. There were 17 players at a recent Saturday practice.
The team includes two area freshmen: Proctor’s Allie Almond and Green Mountain Union’s Maddie Wilson.
Green Mountain coach Terry Farrell regarded Wilson as the top catcher in the Chieftains’ league but she will have to find another position for the first two years with Mount Anthony’s Jamie Boyle crouching behind the plate for the Spartans.
Boyle, an outstanding defensive catcher. was batting .316 when the season was canceled.
“Maddie is versatile,” Ramey said.
Almond and Wilson are familiar with one another as high school rivals. They both missed the 2020 high school softball season, of course, but in 2019 their teams faced off in two memorable games.
Green Mountain rolled past the Phantoms 23-10 in the first meeting, but in the second contest, Almond went 4-for-4 with a home run as the Phantoms trimmed GM 11-4.
Ramey said he is hoping the health climate is going to change by the spring, but if not, he has players who can adapt to what is thrown at them.
“Kids today are very resilient and very flexible. They probably handle it better than the adults do,” Ramey said.
Ramey gives assistant coach Marc Lambert the credit for facilitating the golf tournament.
“Marc knows how golf tournaments are run. He is the brains behind running the tournament,” Ramey said.
Lambert is an avid golfer and a member of Milestone.
“This is our third year and I think we have learned from every tournament, from both the good and the bad,” Ali Mitchell said. “We have learned how to make more money for the organizations. I think we have improved with each one.”
They incorporate other fundraising facets into the tournament like 50-50 raffles and putting contests.
Ali, a physical therapist and athletic trainer, worked with Ramey and Lambert when she was on the athletic training staff at Castleton.
“It is a great relationship that we have,” she said.
“A golf tournament is a great way to raise money for an organization but also something where everybody has a great time.”
The leaves will change to provide a spectacular backdrop for the early October tournament.
Ramey and his softball players hope there will be plenty of other changes that will enable them to play ball in 2021.
