Jay Peak is a vacation spot 133 miles from Castleton. It is a resort in the northern reaches of Vermont that draws many skiers from Canada.
It is just as alluring in the summer. The indoor water park at the Jay Peak Resort is a refreshing place to be on a steamy August day.
It could also provide a great bonding experience for a soccer team.
Castleton women’s soccer coach Chris Chapdelaine will be taking his team to Jay Peak for three days and two nights in August as a kickoff to the Spartans’ preseason camp.
“With all the COVID stuff, I wanted to do something different for our players,” Chapdelaine said.
The Spartans will get to splash around in the famous indoor water park as well as take the state’s only aerial tram to the top of the mountain.
“Jay has some fun amenities and two brand new turf fields,” Chapdelaine said.
The turf field will get plenty of use during the three days. This is half vacation, half business trip.
Chapdelaine’s Spartans have plenty of catching up to do after having their entire fall season wiped out by the virus is 2020.
They will begin to reccapture their soccer skills and fitness with a five-game spring season that begins on April 3 at UMass-Dartmouth. There will be two home games against Plymouth State and Rhode Island College.
Chapdelaine is elated to have the spring season. It is one that gives him a bigger window this time of year to prepare for the fall. During a normal year, the Spartans would be allowed only one spring game.
He sees it as a time to get ready for the 2021 fall campaign after missing last season.
“It would be OK with me if nobody ran a scoreboard,” he said. “We are definitely using it as a platform to prepare for the fall. The main thing is that it is going to feel a little normal.”
He wants to use this five-game set for the players to recover game fitness and game experience.
He is excited about the group he is going to be able to put on the field in the fall. Talented returning players will be blending with an incoming freshmen class of nine players.
“It is a class I am really excited about,” Chapdelaine said.
“We are going to have a big roster.
“Honestly, I feel we have the best group we have had in a long time. I have confidence in all thirds of the field.”
When students go home for summer vacation, Chapdelaine will still be immersed in soccer, wearing a new hat.
He is the general manager of the Vermont Fusion of the Women’s Premier Soccer League.
Castleton University men’s coach John O’Connor will be the Fusion’s coach.
“It is the top women’s amateur league in the country,” Chapdelaine said.
The Fusion will be a tenant of Manchester’s Applejack Stadium, a facility that has undergone numerous improvements and has a reputation as being one of the best soccer venues in New England.
Chapdelaine’s duties as GM will be vast. They will include cultivating sponsorships, ticket sales, housing for players, lining up vendors and all the details in the day-to-day operations of the club.
“Even if you don’t like soccer, you can come down and get some food off the food trucks and buy a ticket for standing room which is only a few dollars,” Chapdelaine said.
Chapdelaine said the fact that Manchester Town Manager John O’Keefe is a huge booster of soccer is a trump card.
“John has been a great resource. He is a good partner. He is always available and he loves soccer,” Chapdelaine said.
Corner kicks: O’Connor’s Castleton men’s team kicks off its six-game spring season with a home game on March 28 against Norwich University. ... Former Castleton goalkeeper Amir Pasic will be on O’Connor’s Fusion coaching staff.
