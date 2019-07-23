Mark Garrow is a heavy hitter in NASCAR. His show, Garage Pass, is heard on something like 400 radio stations throughout the country.
Not bad for a guy who took his tape recorder over to Devil’s Bowl Speedway to make a demo tape for a class while he was a student at Castleton State College.
He had big dreams. Then, he worked feverishly to make those dreams come true.
Castleton sophomore Devin Poslusny harbors big dreams just as Garrow did when he was at the school.
Poslusny took the initiative to reach out to Garrow recently and ask for some guidance.
Poslusny got the idea to do so when he spotted Garrow’s plaque in Castleton’s Hall of Fame Room. He took a photo of the plaque and tweeted it to Garrow, telling Garrow that he would like to interview him one day.
It is the type of initiative that Poslusny possesses that separates him from many college sophomores. He already has his own production company and on Saturday, was putting together a video of the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup games played at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
When Garrow received the request from Poslusny, he did far more than grant him an interview or give him guidance. He actually broadcast a race with Poslusny.
How’s that for having your initiative rewarded?
That’s the thing about Garrow: He might be one of the most prominent people in his industry, but he never sees himself as being too big to help someone trying to make their way.
“I remember people helping me on the way up when they didn’t have to,” Garrow said.
Garrow was coming up from his home in Midway, North Carolina, to work at the Xfinity Series Race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He was staying in Concord so he suggested to Poslusny that they meet for the Thursday night race at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, Maine, and broadcast the race together.
Garrow, a 1981 Castleton graduate, and the CU sophomore broadcast the race, giving the young student an up-close look at how things are done by someone who has been in the racing media fraternity at the highest level for decades.
One point Garrow hammered home was the importance of preparation.
When it comes to preparation, Garrow wrote the book. It was one of the ingredients that helped propel him to the top.
Shortly after graduating from Castleton, Garrow was auditioning for an announcing job at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut. Candidates were trying out for the position over several weeks.
Two different weeks before it was Garrow’s turn to audition, he drove down to Stafford, paid his way in and memorized the drivers and colors of their cars.
“Nobody knew I was there,” Garrow said.
When it came time for his tryout, his delivery was smooth and professional. He got the job.
Following the race at Beech Ridge, Garrow took Poslusny and his girlfriend out to eat and gave him advice spiced with constructive criticism. He was direct. He didn’t make the drive from Concord to Scarborough, a town in the shadow of Portland, to waste the student’s time.
“I had a good time doing it,” Garrow said. “I hope I have a chance to do a race with him again someday and I will be excited to see how he has improved. I’m rooting for him.”
