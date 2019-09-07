CASTLETON — Nobody wants to be on the wrong side of the scoreboard after the game, but Castleton University's 23-17 loss to Plymouth State in Saturday's football opener had a different feel to it than the losses to Plymouth the previous three years.
The Spartans bore no resemblance to the team that got pummeled 38-0 by the Panthers last year.
"Castleton is hugely improved from last year," Plymouth coach Paul Castonia said.
The Spartans struck first on a 7-yard TD run by Simon Davis. Andy Kenosh's PAT gave them a 7-0 lead with 6:16 remaining in the opening quarter.
Senior running back David Hamilton had a monster day for the Panthers. He scored from 2 yards out to knot the score eatrly in the second quarter.
Hamilton finished with 146 yards and two touchdowns on his 18 carries.
The Rutland area representation on special teams was largely responsible for Castleton going back in front. Mill River's Mike Morgan angled his punt out of bounds on the 6-yard line and the defense kept Plymouth in the shadow of its goal line. They were forced to punt, giving the Spartans great field position to start the drive on the Plymouth 43. Rutland High graduate Kenosh knocked his 19-yard field goal through the uprights, giving Castleton a 10-7 lead.
PSU's Dan Carey answered with a 32-yard field goal and the teams went to the locker room tied 10-0.
The Panthers took a 17-10 lead when Brian Lavanchy, playing his first college game at quarterback, hooked up with Gavin Moody for a 17-yard TD pass.
Matt Hesford scored from 4 yards out with 58 seconds remaining in the third quarter and the game was deadlocked again.
A play or two in a 23-17 game makes the difference and Lavanchy and the Panther offense made what was arguably the biggest play of the day when they faced a fourth-and-14 early in the fourth quarter. Lavanchy delivered n the clutch, throwing a 17-yard pass to Gavin Moody for the first down.
Three plays later, Hamilton scored from 2 yards out to give the Panthers a 23-17 lead with 5:59 remaining.
The Spartans could not get the offense untracked, but again Morgan pinned the Panthers deep, his punt going out of bounds on the 5-yard line.
This time the Spartan defense could not keep them from moving the ball and the Panthers ran out the clock.
"Tony Volpone isn't going back to his office saying, 'What am I going to do?' Tony Volpone is going back to his office saying, 'I've got something to build on,'" said Northeast Sports Network analyst Jim Shortle.
The Castleton coach was, in fact, upbeat after this one.
"I am very happy. We did good things on both sides of the ball," Volpone said.
"We had some special teams mistakes and we cleaned those up in the second half."
Castleton sophomore quarterback Jacob McCarthy was a model of consistency, completing 22 of his 31 passes for 183 yards with no interceptions.
Simon Davis Jr. gave every indication that he is ready to lead the running game. He gained 90 yards and had a touchdown to show for his 23 carries. He packaged speed and strength in getting tough yards.
"I worked out all summer with a personal trainer," Davis said. "And Moe Harris gave me some workouts. He wants me to pick up where he left off."
Moe Harris is the Spartans all-time leading rusher who graduated in May.
Brattleboro's Anthony Martinez was McCarthy's primary target. He had seven catches for 84 yards.
Morgan was outstanding with his punting.
"Mike had one bad punt and I know he is beating himself up over that. But other than that, he showed what we think he can be," Volpone said.
Leading the Spartan defense was defensive back Nick Reca and lineman Chris Rice. Reca was in on eight tackles and Rice had seven tackles, two of which were for a loss, along with three quarterback hurries.
"I think Castleton is going to win its share of games. This was a struggle," Castonia said.
Castleton travels to Fitchburg State on Saturday anf then visits the University of New England on Sept. 21 before returning home on Sept. 28 for the Maple Sap Bucket game against Norwich.
Fitchburg lost 63-0 to Cortland State on Saturday.
