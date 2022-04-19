Castleton University spring sports teams are in the heat of Little East Conference games, meaning the games mean more than ever.
Only six teams will make the LEC tournaments, and for most sports, that’s just a few weeks away.
Let’s take a look at where the Castleton teams sit entering the homestretch of the regular season and who has been ruling the LEC in their respective sports.
SOFTBALLThe LEC softball tournament is set to begin May 4 at the home field of the No. 1 seed.
Castleton currently sits third in the league standings and looks like a team primed to make the conference tournament for the second straight season.
The Spartans have had their ups and downs, but a doubleheader sweep against rival Norwich on Monday, including a comeback in the second game, could be a big jumping off point for the homestretch.
There are many games still to play and their 4-2 mark in league play will be drastically different a few weeks from now.
If there is any lock to be in the conference tournament, Eastern Connecticut is as safe as any. In the latest NFCA national rankings, EastConn was ranked No. 6.
UMass Dartmouth sits second and should also be a favorite, but the rest of the league is pretty wide open. Even the team with the worst conference mark, Western Connecticut, is just two games under .500 overall.
Castleton will have plenty of opportunities over the next few weeks to solidify its case.
BASEBALLThe Castleton University baseball team has some work to do if it wants to make the LEC tournament this spring.
The Spartans are currently in the cellar of the LEC standings with a 1-8 mark in conference play.
A positive sign for Castleton is that its lone conference win came against UMass Dartmouth, a team that is currently in fifth.
Another positive is that most of the Spartans’ games the rest of the way are against teams they are battling for that last spot with, among them Plymouth State, Keene State and Western Connecticut.
If the Spartans get on a mini roll, the season outlook could be a lot different.
Eastern Connecticut and UMass Boston have been the class of the LEC this year. Neither team had lost in conference play heading into Tuesday. EastConn was ranked No. 2 in the most recent D3baseball.com rankings.
The two clubs meet in the final weekend of the regular season.
Right there with them, a near lock for the six-team tournament, is Rhode Island College, a team that has lost just once in conference play. The last three spots could see a lot of shuffling in the next couple weeks.
The conference tournament is set to begin on May 11 at the No. 1 seed’s field.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
The LEC women’s lacrosse tournament opens up on May 3. Castleton would love to be there, but it will need to string some wins together to make that a reality.
The Spartans have three games left to try and lock up a spot, with two of those games against teams are also winless in conference play coming into Wednesday, Rhode Island College and UMass Dartmouth.
Only two LEC teams will be left without a chair. Castleton has work to do to make sure it has a seat at the table.
Plymouth State and Southern Maine, teams that came into the week undefeated in conference play, played on Tuesday and the Panthers kept their spotless LEC record intact.
Those teams and Western Connecticut look like clubs that could inhabit the top three seeds in the conference tournament, but teams like Eastern Connecticut and Keene State could have something to say about that.
MEN’S LACROSSE
The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team got a taste of winning beating Salem State earlier in the month, but they’ll need more of that to lock up a spot in the conference tournament.
Heading into Wednesday, the Spartans had four games left on the schedule. Two of those games come against clubs in the same boat as Castleton with either one or no conference wins and two against teams that the Spartans are looking up at.
One of those teams Castleton plays that it’s looking up at is conference-leading UMass Boston. The Beacons and Western Connecticut entered Wednesday with spotless conference marks. Keene State is tight on their tails with just one LEC loss.
The conference tournament opens up on May 3.
MEN’S TENNIS
The Castleton University tennis team has come up empty-handed in each of its three conference matches this season.
A match that could be crucial to the Spartans cracking the top six in the LEC is their regular season finale against Southern Maine.
The Huskies are also looking for their first conference win and that match could go a long way to see who sneaks into the tournament.
Rhode Island College has to be the favorite in the clubhouse to win the LEC title. RIC is perfect in conference play and perfect overall.
The conference tournament starts on May 3.
TRACK AND FIELD
The LEC track and field championships are set for April 30 at UMass Dartmouth.
Castleton has seen many program records fall this season, so the Spartans are surely expected to make waves at the conference meet.
During the indoor season, Castleton finished sixth as a team.
The Spartans will compete in the Farley Invitational at Williams College Saturday, before taking part at UMass Dartmouth the following Saturday.
