A pair of Vermont college women’s hockey teams are returning to the ice on Friday, Castleton University opening its season at home against Franklin Pierce and the University of Vermont returning after a month off, playing at Boston University.
For the Spartans, it’s a long time coming. The last time they played a game that counted in the standings was Feb. 22, 2020.
Franklin Pierce has been dominant in its two games this season, outscoring Becker 14-2 last weekend.
Freshman Jenna Ruiz started her collegiate career nicely with four goals. Sophomore Cassidy Jones had two.
Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. at Spartan Arena Friday and 8 p.m. on FPU’s ice Saturday.
The layoff for the UVM women’s hockey team is a lot shorter, but the Catamounts should be happy to get back just the same.
UVM was 5-1 at the time of the pause on its season and getting production up and down its roster.
Their opponent, BU, has been a bit up and down this year at 4-3, but is coming off a sweep of Merrimack last weekend. Four women have scored multiple goals with senior Jesse Compher leading the way with three. Courtney Correia has two goals and five assists.
Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Boston.
Update: The Castleton women's hockey series against Franklin Pierce has been canceled due to FPU entering a 10-day pause for all athletic activities.
MEN’S HOCKEY
CU, UVM in play
The Castleton men’s hockey team is in search of its first win and gets its next crack at that Friday and Saturday at Albertus Magnus.
The Spartans dropped their opener to Babson on Jan. 30 and fell to them again last Saturday as well. Glenn Wiswell scored Castleton’s lone goal across those two games.
For the Falcons, Friday will be their opener. They were 4-18-2 last winter.
Albertus Magnus’ top goal scorer was Cameron Weitzman, who had 11 goals, and he’s back for his sophomore year.
Puck drop is at 4 p.m. Friday in New Haven, Connecticut and Saturday at Spartan Arena.
Friday will be Military Appreciation Night for the UVM men when they host Boston University at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
At the time of the UVM pause, the Catamounts were 1-5-2 and won their lone game against the University of Maine. UVM will have its hands full as the Terriers are 6-2 and second in the Hockey East Association.
David Ferrance, a 2017 NHL draft pick by the Nashville Predators, leads the club with 14 points. Ferrance, Logan Cockerill and Luke Tuch all have four goals.
The teams face off at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Burlington.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UMD, Spartans meet
The Castleton women’s basketball team dropped its opener on Wednesday against Plymouth State and it’ll need to bounce back quick, as the Spartans have a packed schedule the rest of the way.
Next up on their abbreviated slate is 1-3 UMass Dartmouth. The Corsairs lone win was against Plymouth, but they are more than capable of competing. They have two losses to Little East Conference-leading Rhode Island College, by deficits of 10 and five. Their last game was a two-point loss to Babson on Wednesday.
Jordan Moretti and Jessica Carroll are averaging double digit points for UMD.
Brooke Raiche was a force in the Spartans opener against the Panthers. The West Rutland alumna scored a game-high 25 points and is closing in on 1,000 for her collegiate career. Enosburg’s Emilee Bose and Rutland’s Elise Magro were big contributors in that overtime loss as well.
Tip-off is at 4 p.m. on Saturday in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM men back
The University of Vermont men’s basketball team was riding a five-game winning streak before the department COVID-19 pause.
The Catamounts finally get back to business on Saturday and Sunday, hosting Stony Brook. Friday’s game is Military Appreciation Day.
UVM sits in second in the America East Conference, trailing UMBC who is 9-3 in conference play.
Before the pause, Ryan Davis was having a career year for the Catamounts with 19.4 points per game. Stef Smith and Ben Shungu were both averaging in double figures as well.
Stony Brook has fallen on hard times over the last few weekends, dropping six of its last eight contests, but the Seawolves have kept it close in most games.
Stony Brook has a trio of guys scoring in double figures, led by Juan Felix Rodriguez with 12.1.
Off the ice and the court, Castleton wrestling looks to stay undefeated when they face New Jersey City University on Friday.
The CU and UVM women’s Alpine skiing teams will be at Burke Mountain on Friday for a giant slalom and the Catamounts will have a group of Nordic skiers at Woodstock for a skate race.
Both schools will be competing in the men’s giant slalom at Burke on Saturday.
UVM’s cross country running team will be competing at UMass Lowell on Saturday as well.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
