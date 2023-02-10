Todd Angilly has gotten used to seeing hockey teams that can strike in quick succession, leaving their opponent wondering what just hit them.
Angilly is the American and Canadian national anthem singer for the NHL's Boston Bruins, a team that is in the midst of a historic season with a myriad of standout players.
He was in attendance Friday night at Spartan Arena for the 15th annual Pink the Rink game for the Castleton University women's hockey team, singing the national anthems before puck drop with visiting Johnson & Wales.
Some of that quick-strike Bruins magic must have come with Angilly because the Spartans showed a similar flair in their 4-1 victory against the Wildcats.
It was the third period where Castleton was at its best. The Spartans had grabbed a lead early in the first period, but despite controlling play for long stretches, they couldn't pad their lead.
That changed in the third.
It started with Samantha Lawler getting to the far post to score on a goal with 15:37 to play that was well set up by pinpoint Castleton passing. Darby Palisi and Brooke Greenwood assisted on the play.
The Spartans didn't wait long to add on, scoring about two minutes later on a beautiful back-handed shot by Meg Aiken with CU short-handed. Emily Harris and Kaitlin Bardellini assisted.
Castleton tacked on a final goal midway through the third on a rebound shot by Palisi, assisted by Megan Ward and Lawler.
Three goals in a six-minute stretch turned the game from a nail-biter to a no-doubter.
"The second period we took some bad penalties and we got a little sloppy," said CU coach Tim McAuliffe. "The focus of the third was that it's a 1-0 game and the next goal is a big one. Let's go out there and control the pace of play and push, push, push. When you're trying to close out a game, that's the energy you need."
Johnson & Wales remained competitive for much of the game and finally broke through on the scoreboard less than a minute after Palisi scored on a goal from Brooke Dineen.
Castleton's first-period goal came off the stick of senior defender Miranda Wheeler. From a few feet inside the blue line, she sent a hard shot on goal, and after a deflection off a defender, it found the back of the net.
It was a special moment for Wheeler, as it was just her second collegiate goal, with the other coming during her freshman season.
"(Miranda) got and earned the game puck. Her effort was great," McAuliffe said. "She's Miss Consistency. She brings it every day. She plays a really good game on the blue line.
"The focus today was work it low to high and get shots from the point. She got a great shot through. Awesome kid, awesome goal, that's what it's all about."
Pink the Rink is always a hyped up game. Castleton wears pink jerseys and in partnership with Rutland Regional Medical Center, they raise money for breast cancer treatment with all sales from jerseys, tickets, raffles and the bake sale going to benefit RRMC's Foley Cancer Center.
The importance of the game was heightened even more by what was on the line for the Spartans. Castleton came into the weekend needing two regulation victories to earn a first-round home game in the New England Hockey Conference tournament.
"We're playing next week no matter what, so the thought is, we have nothing to lose," McAuliffe said. "A loss doesn't knock us out of the playoffs, but a win gets us here (at Spartan Arena)."
