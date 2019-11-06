CASTLETON — Multiple choice: Rutland County is known for: A) Marble; B) Great mountains with a vibrant apres ski scene; (C) Producing players for the Castleton University women’s basketball team; (D) All of the above.
This year, at least, the correct answer is D.
Four of Rutland County’s eight high schools are represented on Castleton’s roster with Fair Haven’s Alexis Quenneville, West Rutland’s Brooke Raiche, Rutland’s Elise Magro and Poultney’s Leanna Mason. Adding to the county’s representation is Madison Akins,who played last season at Rutland’s College of St. Joseph.
That should bring a sizeable crowd into Castleton’s Glenbrook Gym on Saturday when the Spartans open the season at 1 p.m. against Norwich University.
Here’s another local nugget: Four Vermonters were 1,000-point scorers during high school. Raiche is the all-time leading scorer at West Rutland with 1,477 points. Magro is the only 1,000-point scorer at Rutland. Emilee Bose piled up 1,410 points at Enosburg and Leanna Mason reached the 1,000-point standard for the next-door Blue Devils.
Raiche was Castleton’s leading scorer last year as a junior, averaging 16.6 points per game and also pulling down 5.3 rebounds a contest.
“We will look to her for perimeter scoring and also be asking her to score on the inside,” coach Tim Barrett said.
Quenneville also averaged in double figures, using the 3-ball for many of her 11.7 points per game.
“Her strength is in shooting the ball. She is going to have to score more off the dribble this year,” Barrett said. “That will make her harder to defend. She had games last year where she struggled because they would not allow her to catch and shoot.”
Mason is a newcomer after playing her freshman season at Green Mountain College last year. She is the tallest Spartans at 6-foot-1.
“She is working hard. She had improved from day one. We are not sure what her role will be,” Barrett said.
Katlyn Toomey, a senior forward from North Adams, Massachusetts, was the leading rebounder (9.6 per game) last season. That placed her second in the Little East Conference.
Barrett will be looking for more offensive production from her.
“She needs to improve her consistency on the offensive end,” he said. “I am not sure we need her to be a 15-point scorer but we need her to be more of a scoring threat.”
Bose is back after missing last year with an ACL tear.
“She is a force down low but she is a 3-point threat as well. She will have to get in shape from the offseason surgery.”
Magro is a windfall. She was set to play basketball this year as a freshman at the University of New England and then had a change of heart late this summer and opted to come to Castleton.
She was the Vermont goalie in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Match and was impressed with the facilities and campus aura during the game’s camp at Castleton in July.
Her late decision buoyed Barrett’s hopes for this team because point guard was a need position following the graduation of last year’s team MVP Abbie Lesure.
“She is going to see a lot of minutes right away,” Barrett said of Magro. “She has a good basketball IQ and she will be a contributor right away.”
Akins is the other point guard.
“We are still figuring out how we are going to distribute minutes at the point guard. Elise and Madi have been getting most of the reps there,” Barrett said.
Kylie Wright might be better known on campus as a hard-throwing softball pitcher but the North Country Union graduate could prove to be a key ingredient for the Spartans on the basketball floor this sophomore season.
She is making the conversion to being a perimeter player.
“It is a transition but I think a good transition,” Barrett said.
Jillian Laughlin is a freshman guard from Mount Mansfield Union.
Other out-of-state players on the team are Lauren Pratt from Cumberland, Rhode Island, Olivia Perry of Woodstock, Connecticut, Delaney Whitehead of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts and Gwyn Tatton from Rehoboth, Massachusetts.
The schedule includes three tournaments.
“Each of the three tournaments has a different vibe,” Barrett said.
The first will be the UMF Tip-Off Tournament on Nov. 15-16 at the University of Maine-Farmington.
Then, comes a new event that could become an eagerly anticipated early-season tournament at the venerable Barre Auditorium where the high school semifinals and finals are played in three of the four divisions.
The Granite City Shootout will include two full days of basketball with four games each day, Nov. 22 and 23. The Spartans will play Northern Vermont University-Lyndon the first day at 3 p.m. and then take on NVU-Johnson the next day at 4 p.m.
“I think it could be a great event,” Barrett said.
“It will give some of the girls who played there in high school a chance to go back and for those who did not get to play there it will give them a chance to see what the Barre Auditorium is all about.”
The most exotic tourney will be a warm-weather trip to Florida. The Spartans will play Alma on Dec. 29 and Vassar on Dec. 30 in the Naples Shootout.
LITTLE EAST, ROUND 2
This will be the Spartans’ second year in the Little East Conference. The first time around saw them go 6-10 in league play and 14-12 overall.
“There are no games in the Little East where you don’t have to be at your best,” Barrett said.
That is the difference between the LEC and the North Atlantic Conference that the Spartans belonged to previously. The NAC had some bottom feeders that you could beat by simply showing up.
“There is a lot of parity,” Barrett said of the league.
The Spartans’ Little East opener comes on Dec. 4 when Keene State visits Glenbrook. The Owls also have a heavy Vermont representation with Mount St. Joseph’s Julia Lee, Brattleboro’s Hailey Derosia, Burlington’s Hien Thatch and Mount Anthony’s Jordyn Burke.
The Spartans are picked to finish in a tie for sixth in the league in the preseason poll.
LEC preseason poll — 1. Eastern Connecticut 2. UMass Boston 3. Rhode Island College 4. UMass Dartmouth 5. Southern Maine 6. Castleton and Western Connecticut (tie) 8. Keene State 9. Plymouth State.
