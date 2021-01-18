CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball program has entered a pause due to COVID-19.
The pause results in the postponement of two games for the Spartan women. The season-opener Saturday at UMass Dartmouth and next Wednesday’s game against Plymouth State have both been pushed back.
Saturday’s game against the Corsairs has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m. A new date for the Plymouth State matchup will be announced at a later time.
The Castleton men’s basketball program is still scheduled to open the season this Saturday, Jan. 23, at UMass Dartmouth. Tip-off has been moved up to 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM dominates Maine
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team put in a pair of dominant efforts against Maine over the weekend.
UVM controlled both contests, coming out with a 65-30 win on Saturday and 88-60 victory on Sunday.
The wins pushed the Catamounts’ win streak to five games.
Saturday’s win was spurred by a tight defensive effort. UVM held the Black Bears to 26.1% shooting the ball.
Maine actually jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but from there, it was all Catamounts. UVM went on a 17-4 and continued to dominate from there ballooning the lead to 19 by halftime.
The Catamounts pushed their advantage to more than 30 in the second half and cruised to the win.
Ryan Davis and Stef Smith led the way for UVM with 15 and 14 points respectively.
Nobody scored in double figures for Maine on Saturday.
“Another great defensive effort by our guys,” said UVM coach John Becker to media after the game. “It took us a little while to get going offensively, but I thought we started to figure it out.”
Senior guard Justin Mazzulla led the way for the Catamounts in the Sunday win.
Mazzulla dropped a career-high 23 points, shooting 7-for-9 from the field. He mixed in five rebounds, a block and a steal as well. Mazzulla scored 13 of his points in the second half.
“Justin can score the ball, but he’s been tentative in some games trying to not make mistakes,” Becker said after the game. “I got after him a little bit at halftime and he came out and took over the game on the offensive end.”
Davis scored 17 points, Isaiah Powell had 15 points and Ben Shungu had 10 points. Tomas Murphy chipped in nine.
UVM jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but Maine battled back to make it 12-10 by the first media timeout.
Coming out of the timeout, the Catamounts went on a 12-4 run to build a double-digit lead. Later in the half, the Black Bears cut the lead to single digits, but a 3-point barrage by Shungu, Mazzulla and Bailey Patella pushed UVM to a 20-point advantage.
The Catamounts led by 19 at the half and controlled much of the second half to cruise to the series sweep.
With the win, UVM has beaten Maine 22 straight times.
UVM is 7-3 and sits in second in the America East Conference, trailing UMBC by win percentage points.
The Catamounts are at Hartford on Saturday and Sunday.
The UVM men’s and women’s hockey teams and women’s basketball team were off this weekend dealing with a pause in team activities due to a positive COVID test among Tier 1 personnel.
