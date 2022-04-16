CASTLETON — The Eastern Connecticut women's lacrosse team delivered a message on Saturday by beating Castleton University 18-6 — We do not belong in the Little East Conference's basement.
The Castleton team delivered a far more important message — Morgan's Message, the importance of mental health awareness and treatment.
Castleton players Matia Gioeli and Matilda Gutke told the crowd prior to the game the story of Morgan Rodgers, a Duke University lacrosse player who died in July of 2019 after struggles with mental health.
Morgan's Message was created by Morgan's family with the mission of eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health.
Castleton coach Jamie Blake spoke of how awareness of mental health has given us more tools in preventing its effects.
The problem is not new but COVID has added an extra layer to it.
"Athletes have struggled with mental health as long as there has been athletics," Blake said.
"But the disconnect from COVID has not helped."
Gioeli agreed that there are now more tools to help in the understanding of mental health and believes we gained more tools and knowledge since COVID first hit us.
"There is more outreach and things like video calling that have helped," Gioeli said.
"It is a positive that we can now begin the discussion (about mental health)," said Gutke, a fifth-year student from Sweden.
"People now have more therapy and help available to them," Gioeli said.
Morgan Rodgers' uniform number at Duke was 9 so the fans were asked to stand, remove their hats for a 9-second moment of silence in remembrance of Rodgers.
Eastern Connecticut entered the game with an 0-2 record in the LEC, locked in a tie for that last spot with Castleton.
But once Caroline Stent scored the game's first goal on a free position play, the Warriors had a lead they would never surrender.
Stent had a monster game with eight goals and three assists. That gives her a team-leading 40 goals this season.
The Warriors built the lead to 9-3 by the end of the first quarter and 12-5 by halftime.
Jessie Pyrek-Bennett and Shay Ventresca were the other big guns in ECSU's attack. Pyrek-Bennett had three goals and two assists, Ventresca five assists.
Leading the Spartans was Tien Connor with three goals. Also scoring for Castleton were Deena Jacunski, Ryanne Mix and Kimberly McCarthy.
McCarthy leads the team with 26 goals.
Lacey Greenamyre had two assists and leads the Spartans in that department with 15.
Castleton goalie Raven Payne made 19 saves, several on shots from point blank range.
The day left the Warriors with a record of 1-2 in the LEC and 6-4. The Spartans fell to 0-3 in the league and 1-10.
Castleton is home again on Tuesday against LEC rival Keene State. Game time is 7 p.m.
