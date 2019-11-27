WORCESTER, Mass. — For the first time in program history, the Castleton University wrestling program has wrestlers ranked in the top-eight in the New England Wrestling Association in each weight class.
Following a weekend sweep that included a win over eighth-ranked Stevens Tech and extended the program’s winning streak in dual competition to five matches, the Spartans also moved up to third in the NEWA dual rankings and sit at fourth in the NEWA tournament rankings.
The Spartans are highlighted by Mitchell LaFlam’s No. 2 ranking in the region at 197, followed by Max Tempel in third-place slot at 149. LaFlam is 14-2 on the season and won the 197-pound title at the Roger Williams Invitational, while Tempel is 14-5 and finished second the RWU Invite.
Travis Brown and Chance LaPier are ranked fourth at 141 and 174, respectively, while Michael Angers and Jason Hoffman sit at No. 5 in the 165 and 184-pound classes. Brown is 14-4 and was named NEWA Rookie of the Week on Nov. 18, and LaPier earned Wrestler of the Week the same date as part of a 15-4 start to the year. Angers has started the season 12-5 while Hoffman is 13-5.
Owen Kretschmer checks in at the No. 7 position in the 133-pound rankings, with Joseph Valentino (125), Cooper Fleming (125) and Joseph Galusha (125) ranking No. 8 in their respective weight classes.
Castleton returns to the mat Dec. 7 at the Ted Reece Invitational hosted by the University of Southern Maine. Action begins at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.