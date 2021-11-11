When Scott Legacy left Vermont’s showpiece of wrestling at Mount Anthony Union High School to start a new program at Castleton University six years ago, some people thought he was making a rash decision.
“They thought why are you leaving everything you built here,” Legacy said.
What he had built was one of the most incredible high school dynasties in the country in any sport. The Patriots had won 28 consecutive state crowns and he had amassed a record of 699-36-2.
But his time at Castleton has also been rewarding. The Spartans are coming off a performance in the Ithaca Invitational where they finished third out of 11 teams.
“It was an extremely competitive tournament,” Legacy said. “We were right there.”
The Spartans’ roster is full of out-of-state wrestlers but there are two Mount Anthony products sprinkled in: Keegan Coon and Sampson Wilkins.
“We expect them to be major contributors. They work hard and they do the deal every day,” Legacy said.
They are the only two Vermonters on the roster but Lucas Morse is from Whitehall, a New York State school even closer to campus than Mount Anthony.
He will be playing in his final football game for the Spartans on Saturday against Gallaudet and then join the wrestling team.
“Lucas has been a major contributor. He brings a lot to the table,” Legacy said.
Castleton and Norwich University meet on Nov. 17 in the Green Mountain Championship. The meet between Vermont’s only two college wrestling programs has become a highly anticipated event.
“When it has been here, it has been sold out,” Legacy said. “It is a rivalry.”
There is not a lot of “Green Mountain” in the Green Mountain Championship. Norwich has no in-state products on its roster.
Legacy believes Vermont high school wrestling can get better and said there are a group of coaches working hard at making that happen.
But they have to overcome a large hurdle. The state did not allow any high school wrestling last season as part of COVID protocol even though many other states did permit the sport.
Legacy said high school wrestling programs in the state lost a lot of momentum due to the missing year.
“All of the coaches are trying to recover it. I feel for them,” Legacy said.
A highlight of the schedule will be the way that the Spartans ring out 2021. They are taking a trip to Fort Lauderdale for the Citrus Open, a large invitational on Dec. 29-30.
Legacy said recruits find it enticing that the program builds those types of events into the schedule and also competitive wrestlers enjoy the fact that the Spartans do not hide from anyone. They wrestle against the best programs they can.
“We have a national schedule,” Legacy said.
The program has steadily been progressing but, like the Vermont high school programs, Legacy’s program did take a hit from COVID. The Spartans went 5-0 in a shortened season.
“This is out sixth year, but considering what last year was like, you could say our fifth year,” Legacy said.
Still one of the country’s youngest wrestling programs, Castleton University already has its place on the sport’s map.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.