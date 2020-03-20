CASTLETON — Only improving its record by one win in the 2019-2020 season, the Castleton University men’s basketball team (4-21) seeks to go back to its winning ways with a surplus of returning talent and three brand new commitments.
Coach Paul Culpo said via phone call Friday that almost all of the available players on his team are scheduled to return for the 2020-2021 season.
“Big picture-wise, we have eight kids returning to the program with experience,” Culpo said. “We’re trying to add depth at every position.”
Two key returners to look out for are Eric Shaw and Remy Brown.
Shaw last played during the 2018-2019 campaign and missed this past season due to injury.
“Eric Shaw is back in the fold after surgery,” Culpo said confidently.
Shaw provides a well-rounded scoring attack for the Spartans, shooting 42 percent from both the field and 3-point-line, as well as 80 percent from the free-throw line in his sophomore year.
As for Remy Brown, he looks to improve off of a stellar freshman season at Castleton. Starting in 24 out of 26 games, Brown led the Spartans in scoring with 11.0 points per game. Remy also attacked the boards by recording five or more rebounds in eight games, averaging 4.1 rebounds a game.
Culpo is psyched to announce three prospects coming on to the team in the winter who all bring different elements to the already established team; Heith Mason, Joe Alamprese and Jackson Atty.
Mason, a 6-foot-7 forward from Poultney is a “huge” get for Culpo and the Spartans to play in the post.
“A guy that big right down the road, we’re happy to get him,” Culpo said.
Another player with size but the ability to shoot in a variety of ways is the 6-foot-4 Alamprese from Columbia high school in East Greenbush, New York.
“He’s a perimeter player, and he’s left-handed,” Culpo said. “He’s kinda got an old-school game. He’s fundamentally sound.”
Joining Alamperese from the 518 is Section II’s leader in 3s this season, Jackson Atty. Atty, from Fonda-Fultonville high school, possesses a solid jump shot and will be an offensive threat for the Spartans.
Most important to Culpo is developing a grassroots model by growing and shaping his own players.
“We’re not opposed to taking a transfer,” Culpo stated. “We want to build it from the earliest age as we can, and we went away from that, and that’s my fault.”
