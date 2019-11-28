There’s an all-new field of visitors in this weekend’s men’s Castleton Invitational Tournament but one thing will be very familiar to the host Spartans: they’ll see yet another ranked team skate into Spartan Arena on Friday.
No. 15 Curry highlights this year’s field and will take on Fredonia in the tournament opener at 4 p.m.
Castleton faces a tough Nazareth team in the Friday nightcap at 7 p.m.
The consolation game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. and the championship round begins at 4 p.m.
Castleton, which has faced five teams ranked or receiving points in the D-III poll, is looking for a win to get its season airborne after several close losses.
The Spartans last won this event in 2017 and are 3-1 in the tournament the last two years.
The matchups:
Fredonia (1-5-1) vs. Curry (8-1)
The Curry Skyhawks are on a roll, having won six straight games, including a one-goal win at Stonehill on Billy Vizzo’s goal with eight seconds left in regulation.
Vizzo is one of 13 goal scorers for Curry this year.
Curry is tied for second behind unbeaten Salve Regina in the hunt for the Commonwealth Coast Conference crown at 6-1. They are led by Michael Curran with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and goals leader Alex Ochterbeck (6-9-15).
They average four goals a game while the defense surrenders 1.56. One of the biggest reasons for a tough defense is senior goalie Justin Ketola (6-1) with a 1.29 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage.
Another is that Curry has killed 39 of 43 of opponents’ man advantages. Curry is 8 for 47 on the power play.
Fredonia is somewhat of a mirror team of Castleton. The Blue Devils of the SUNYAC have dropped the last three games, including one-goal losses to Potsdam and Brockport. They have lost four one-goal games but skated to a tie with Plattsburgh.
Ryan Dunner lead the Blue Devils in goals with four and is one of four players (including Jacob Haynes, Victory Tracy and Ethan Kirbis) with five or more points.
Senior goalie Anton Rosen has played all seven games with a .910 save percentage and a 2.96 goals-against average.
Castleton (1-5-1) vs. Nazareth (3-3-1)
Nazareth is 3-2 in the United College Hockey Conference and is coming off a 3-2 win over Lebanon Valley. The Golden Flyers are currently fifth in the 10-team conference.
They skated to a 3-3 tie with Bryn Athyn, a team Castleton will face twice in December.
Justin Miller leads the team in goals with six and is tied for the team lead in points with eight with James McDonald.
Goalies Michael Tilford and Sean Murphy both have save percentages above .900.
Castleton (1-5-1)
The Spartans are 0-4-1 in the last five games but showed a lot of determination playing from behind in last weekend’s home losses against New England Hockey Conference foes UMass-Boston and Babson.
Babson beat the Spartans in overtime on Saturday.
Slow starts have vexed the Spartans, who are nonetheless beginning to get scoring from more sources.
Anton Tarvainen (4-1-5) had two goals against Babson and shares the team lead with Glenn Wisell (4-2-6).
Alex Maunula leads the team in scoring (2-5-7) and Calvin Moise, Troy Taylor and Nick Gravina all have five or more points.
Kyle Alaverdy (1-1-1) leads the Castleton goalies (.901, 3.36 goals against). Brandon Collett (.872) has a 6.28 goals-against average but is coming off a strong relief performance against UMass-Boston.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
