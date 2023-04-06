An hour after he rises every morning at his home in Worcester Township, Pennsylvania, Tom Curtis goes for a long run through breathtaking scenery.
The gorgeous views remind him of back home in Vermont.
“Every morning I will run 6 to 10 miles or longer. I average about 60 miles a week,” the 73-year-old Curtis said.
“It reminds me of driving on Route 22-A in Vermont or the Otter Valley with the rolling hills.”
His daily regimen is not only a ticket to good health, it is a ticket back to the Green Mountains. Curtis’ race calendar includes several events in Vermont each year.
It is worth every bit of the 6-hour trip from Pennsylvania.
“I definitely love getting up to Vermont to race,” he said.
Why not? It is the nostalgia of his youth and scenic beauty all wrapped in one package.
His upcoming Vermont race schedule:
— On April 15, Curtis will be competing at the Runamuck 50k in South Pomfret.
He became enamored of running longer distances like 50-K or 50-mile races in the early 1980s.
— He will be participating in the 27-mile Infinitus Trail Marathon in Ripton on May 27.
— Then, on Aug. 13, it’s on to Chester where he will be enduring the 12 hours at Lovers Lane. The idea is to see how many miles you can run in 12 hours as you repeat a 1.75 mile-loop.
“I hope to make 50 miles,” he said.
That will, of course, will necessitate running through the dark of night, something he is accustomed to.
“The headlamp illuminates the trail fine,” Curtis said.
He does admit, though, to suffering broken runs after a fall.
— The beginning of foliage season will lift him up on Sept. 23 as he takes on the Vermont 50 at Mount Ascutney. He will run through all of that color either doing 50 miles or 50 kilometers. You have your choice.
“That is a really big event because there is also a mountain bike race going on at the same time. There will be 800 to 900 people on the course at the same time,” Curtis said.
THE BEGINNING
Curtis, a 1968 Proctor High School graduate, enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1971 and made a 20-career of it.
It was there that Curtis, who played on two state championship basketball teams at Proctor, got back into sports and fitness.
“In the late 70s I really got hooked on running,” he said. “I ran every chance I could get.
“It escalated and escalated and escalated. I started running longer distances.”
He has competed in dozens and dozens of marathons all over the country, but only once ran in the Vermont City Marathon in Burlington.
One day he and Bob Corey, another Proctor native, were talking and Curtis said he bet that he and Corey were the only ones to compete in both the Marines Marathon in Virginia and the Vermont City Marathon.
Corey told Curtis that could not be because his younger sister Maureen had also competed in the same two marathons.
It was in the mid-80s that Curtis added triathlons and mountain bike racing to his schedule.
When Curtis retired from the Air Force, he was stationed at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey.
Retirement at that time still meant working in his new civilian life. Armed with college degrees, he got a job with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America, mentoring at-risk youth.
He did that for 13 years before becoming semi-retired and working for other human services agencies.
Twelve years ago, he became fully retired.
He has raced in all corners of the country including from rim-to-rim of the Grand Canyon and various endurance races in Colorado.
But his home state is always special to him as his race itinerary would suggest.
Retirement is idyllic. Following that morning run, he does projects around the property. His wife Lorraine is a beekeeper and master gardener so he helps her with those pursuits.
He is also a voracious reader.
It all makes for a very full day that always begins with that long run through bucolic Pennsylvania country.
“It is reminiscent of Vermont. It is the same kind of rolling hills with a lot of agriculture and dairy farming. It reminds me so much of the Otter Valley area,” Curtis said.
There is no place like home and Tom Curtis will be here soon enough. The Runamuck 50k in South Pomfret on April 15 beckons.
