CASTLETON — Finding bright spots in a 19-6 loss can be harder than finding a lacrosse ball hidden on Bird's-eye Mountain. Yet, there were some in Castleton University's 19-6 loss to Western Connecticut in the Little East Conference men's lacrosse game on Saturday at Dave Wolk Stadium.
You can start with Castleton goalie Christopher Dindino who made 29 saves.
That's a long way from the program record. Phil Iannocone collected a whopping 48 saves against Middlebury in 1975.
But the number does not come close to telling the story of Dindino's performance. The saves he made that could only be described as of the difficult variety reached into double digits.
"He is a great goalie. He stood on his head. If they can keep him around a couple more years..." WestConn coach Ryan Cavanagh said. "We peppered that kid."
"He is phenomenal," Castleton coach Bo McDougall said.
The Wolves are expected to be one of the teams competing for the Little East crown this year and this game got them off to a good start in the league at 1-0. They are 7-1 overall.
Given the quality of the opponent, McDougall felt his team stood up to the Wolves pretty well.
"We competed hard. Our compete level was really good today," McDougall said.
WestConn was led by Matt Sweeney with five goals and Donald Schaumloffel with four.
But it was Julian Duque scoring the game's first goal and the Wolves quickly used that as a springboard to a 4-0 lead.
Essex's Chris LaBonte broke through for Castleton to make it 4-1.
The Wolves led 5-1 after the opening quarter and 10-4 at the half.
The outcome was well decided by the end of the third quarter with Western Connecticut holding a 16-6 lead.
Six different players scored for the Spartans — Casey Meczywor, LaBonte, Dawson Nalette, Ian Edgar, Cam Frankenhoff and Ethan Esposito.
CU's first two goals were scored by Essex graduates with LaBonte and Frankenhoff doing the honors.
Essex has been a rich recruiting stop for McDougall with four former Hornets on the current roster.
The loss drops the Spartans' record to 1-6 and they are 0-1 in the league.
They are back at Dave Stadium on Wednesday for a non-league game against SUNY Canton.
Picking up assists for the Spartans were Sean Kimura, Nalette, Edgar and Esposito.
Lacrosse is big stuff on the Danbury, Connecticut campus and Cavanagh's coaching staff numbers eight, making it as large as some NCAA Division III football coaching staffs.
"Danbury is a hub for lacrosse," Cavanagh said, noting that numerous alumni are in the area and like to be involved with the program.
NOTES: LaBonte led the Spartans last year with 33 goals and recorded a hat trick in six games. ... This was the first of three straight home games for the Spartans. New England College follows SUNY Canton into Dave Wolk Stadium on April 1. ... In the other LEC men's lacrosse games played on Saturday, UMass Boston defeated Plymouth State 21-6 and Eastern Connecticut drubbed Salem State 18-1.
