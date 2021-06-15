CASTLETON — The hills are alive with the sound of sports at Castleton University. Again. Finally.
The summer sports scene will be vibrant this summer at Vermont’s oldest college after being somewhat dormant last year due to COVID.
That includes the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star high school football game between Vermont and New Hampshire that will be played at CU’s Dave Wolk Stadium on Aug. 7.
Last year was the first time since 1954 that the game was not held.
Lori Phillips oversees camps and conference at the college and the Maple Sugar Bowl makes for a marathon day for her crew.
She embraces it.
“We love game day. It’s a long day,” she said.
The weekend won’t be quite as long this year. Some COVID measures still linger. There will not be the Friday night banquet before the game with the 300 to 350 guests and there will not be the pregame parade the day of the game.
But there is a game and when the opening kickoff goes in the air, football fans will be cherishing what they missed so last year.
That kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., the earliest kickoff for the annual summer classic in recent memory.
“We had a debate about whether to have it Friday night or Saturday afternoon and we chose Saturday at 12:30,” Vermont Shrine Game Athletic Director Dave Capman said.
Castleton University head football coach Tony Volpone is looking forward to all of it. He has incoming freshmen playing in the Maple Sugar Bowl — four on the Vermont team and one on the New Hampshire squad.
His Vermonters are U-32’s Max Fair, North Country’s Isaiah LaPlume, BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille’s Will Micuch and St. Johnsbury’s Zebb Winot.
The Granite State is sending Concord’s Kevin McDonough, who will also be skiing for Castleton.
“We are excited about him as an outside linebacker,” Volpone said.
Castleton will also be the site of a football team camp from June 25-27.
Three high school teams will be taking advantage of the team camp, two from Connecticut and one from New York State.
“We don’t market it as a Vermont camp out of respect to the Vermont All-Star Football Camp,” Volpone said. “We market it more to help our out-of-state recruiting.”
The Southern Vermont All-Star Football Camp is a staple of the Rutland County summer sports scene and is held at Rutland High, July 12-16. The thought is that families might have a difficult time affording both camps.
Castleton baseball coach Ted Shipley will be operating a baseball camp for players ages 8-18 on campus from Aug. 1-5.
“It is an overnight camp but you can also do it as a commuter,” Shipley said.
“There is skill instruction and then live games played.”
There are also two lectures each day including one called “Road Map to College Baseball.”
There will also be basketball camps run by CU men’s basketball coach Paul Culpo and women’s coach Tim Barrett.
Barrett will have a team camp just for the weekend of July 30-31.
Castleton men’s lacrosse coach Bo McDougall will oversee the Nike Lacrosse Camp, July 18-21.
Scott Legacy, who has quickly built the Castleton University wrestling program into a regional power, will have his wrestling camp on July 25.
Spike Mountain Volleyball Camp operates Aug. 1-3.
“Sports is definitely more active here this summer,” Phillips said.
“It’s great for the campus.”
It is also great for Castleton’s main street near campus. People who own eating establishments downtown like Pam and John Rehlen and Andrew Breting will find their places have more sizzle.
That was already evident over the weekend when the state high school softball championships were held on campus. There were large numbers of diners seated at tables outside on Castleton’s main thoroughfare during much of the day.
The missing summer of 2020 is making everyone appreciate everything as it returns.
That includes the Sports Summer at Castleton University.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.