CASTLETON — Not this year. Not in our house.
The last time Plymouth State met Castleton University in 2019, the Panthers defeated Castleton 23-17 with a running game the Spartans could not stop.
This time, the Castleton defense rose up and pitched a shutout, 13-0 on Saturday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium in front of 3,156 fans.
"Plymouth ran the ball down our throats to win that game. We were not going to let that happen again," Castleton defensive lineman Chris Rock said.
"Coach called us out on Thursday (about 2019)."
Rock spearheaded the defense with a team-high nine tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss.
Milton's Dustin Rock was in on seven tackles and freshman Kevin McDonough, coming off an outstanding Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl for New Hampshire in the same stadium, had five tackles.
"We have a lot of fifth-year seniors in our front seven, the defensive line and linebackers, and we were not going to allow Plymouth to run over us again," Rice said.
"I called the defense out at a team meeting and the front seven responded," CU coach Tony Volpone said. "It was a great defensive game."
When Rutland's Noah Crossman put the opening kickoff in the air, there was football at Castleton for the first time in two years and the crowd was in a frenzy.
The defense played by the Spartans on that first series was a precursor for the day. Rice had a sack and a tackle for a loss and then Rock halted the drive with a sack on third down.
Crossman drilled field goals of of 26 and 34 yards in the first half to send the Spartans into the break with a 6-0 lead.
"He is very talented," Castleton kicking coach Steve Wolf said.
The defense made play after play during those 30 minutes including a spectacular pass break-up by Dawson Pierson on a third-and-10 to halt a Panther drive.
"We did a nice job with the kicking game," Volpone said.
That included Crossman's field goals and Mike Morgan's punting. Morgan twice pinned the Panthers in the shadow of their goal line with his punts.
"We work on that in practice. Sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn't," Morgan said.
Late in the third quarter, Devin Wollner burst 40 yards for a touchdown to give the Spartans some breathing room, pushing the score to 13-0 with Crossman's PAT.
Wollner led the Spartans' ground game with 75 yards on nine carries.
McCarthy had an effective day throwing the ball. He completed 15 of his 26 attempts with a touchdown and no interceptions.
McCarthy spread the wealth, connecting with eight different receivers for his 15 completions. Tucker Kreh hauled in four of his passes for 31 yards and Wyatt Jackson caught three for 23 yards.
The run-first Panthers were forced into throwing the ball more than they like once Wollner's dash to the end zone put them behind by two touchdowns.
PSU quarterback Brett Lavanchy was 8-of-17 and was intercepted once.
Plymouth State head coach Paul Castonia knew his team could be in for a long day.
"They're loaded," he said gesturing toward the Castleton team before the game.
The CU offense moved the ball impressively but was unable to make the connection in the red zone.
The coaching staff had asked McCarthy to work on becoming more mobile in the offseason and that facet of his game was evident when he scrambled to pick up a first down on fourth-and-eight to set up a field goal.
McCarthy had another clutch pass to set up the first field goal when he hooked up with Tony Martinez for a first down on a fourth-and-four play.
Castlleton hits the road to play Fitchburg State on Saturday. The Falcons opened by losing 42-6 to Dean College.
