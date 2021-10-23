CASTLETON — Evan Smith woke up on Saturday morning with no idea he would be playing quarterback for Castleton University against Keystone College. Then, all he did was throw three touchdown passes as the starting QB in the Spartans' 41-0 victory.
The door opened for Smith when starting quarterback Jake McCarthy came down ill before the game and Castleton coach Tony Volpone delivered the news to Smith.
"It was about 30 minutes before the game and he said, "You're playing.'"
"And I said, 'I'm what?'" Smith said.
"I went from having zero nerves to having like a hundred nerves in a matter of seconds."
It took the sophomore back to his high school days in Butler, New Jersey.
"I remember that first drive in high school and how everything was going so fast. Then, after the first series, everything begins to slow down," Smith said.
"After I made about a 12-yard run on the first series today, I said, 'the nerves are gone,'" Smith said.
Smith threw two touchdown passes to Evan Keegan and the other to Anthony Martinez.
The Castleton defense rang up its third shutout of the season and got big games from the likes of Chris Rice, Jacob Griggs, Dustin Rock and Andrew Genier.
Rice had nine tackles including three for a loss. Griggs was in on eight tackles and Rock had seven tackles including a couple for a loss.
The Spartans also had three interceptions. Picking off passes were Jayson Gilsinger, Cole Preavy-Carrier and Damiyr Martinez.
Volpone likes to achieve a balance on offense between the run and the pass and the Spartans struck that balance.
Smith only threw for 56 yards but he was efficient, completing 10 of 16 passes with three going for touchdowns.
The rushing game was led by Lucas Morse (10 carries for 88 yards) and Simon Davis Jr. with 62 yards and two touchdowns to show for his 12 carries.
When Davis scored one of his touchdowns, public address announcer Vince Allo played Candy Man by Sammy Davis Jr.
Morse was very productive, picking up large chunks of yardage early when the game was still in the balance.
"We have four different running backs. When it is your turn, you do your job," said Morse, who elected to play the fifth year granted by the NCAA due to COVID. "I was just ready to run the ball when my number was called."
The Castleton offense did not get untracked until after a scoreless first quarter.
But they scored 6:54 before halftime. Morse set up the score with several nice runs and Smith capped the drive with a 5-yard toss to Keegan.
Devin Wollner scored from 12 yards out and Davis from a yard out. Keegan caught another short TD pass from Smith enabling the Spartans to take a 27-0 lead into halftime.
The second-half scores came on a TD run by Davis and a Smith's third scoring strike.
The Spartan defense smothered the Giants. Noah Huislander was only 4 of 15 for 57 yards and suffered two interceptions. Nick Waslyn came in and completed only two passes and one was picked off.
They were just as ineffective on the ground with 58 rushing yards.
The victory hiked the Spartans record to 4-3 and keeps them in the thick of the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference race at 2-1.
The ECFC Standings: Anna Maria 3-0; Gallaudet 3-1; Castleton 2-1; Alfred State 2-1; Maritime 1-2; Dean 1-3; Keystone 0-4.
That sets up a key game on Saturday with Anna Maria coming to Castleton for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
