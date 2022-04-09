The CVU boys lacrosse team sits atop the hill for a reason. The Redhawks have wave after wave of players come in with the same goal in mind – win a championship.
CVU has done plenty of championship winning this past decade as winners of the last eight D-I titles.
The Redhawks flexed those elite lacrosse muscles in Saturday's rainy contest against Rutland, besting the Raiders 13-0 at Alumni Field.
"We had some key players out, but that's no excuse. CVU is always, if not the best, one of the best in the state," said first year Rutland coach Ben Burton. "It was a good test for these guys to see that so early."
CVU scored early and often and put the Raiders in a hole that was going to be tough to climb out of.
Redhawks senior Colin Zouck ripped a shot from about 15 yards out that put CVU on the board with 9:47 left in the first quarter and then scored 44 seconds later.
It was going to be that kind of day for the Redhawks.
Peter Gilliam added to the lead with a shot from the left side of the goal and Turner Elliott and Max Destito scored before the end of the first quarter.
Zouck scored once more early in the second and Jack Lamphere bounced a shot in about a minute later. The goals kept coming in quick succession as the quarter went on with Matias Williams scoring two goals, and Gilliam and Elliott both adding another.
CVU added goals from Williams and Nolan Shea after the break, but Rutland tightened up its defense.
"We switched to a man defense in the second half. That helped a lot," Burton said. "I'm proud of the guys. They kept their heads up and bumped their energy level up in the second half."
The Raiders had a late surge of shots as well, getting a trio off in the fourth quarter after having just two shots the whole game before then.
Jarrett Kelley was in goal for Rutland for three quarters of Saturday's game, making eight saves. Emilio Strangeway took care of the fourth quarter, making a save.
Jake Bowen and Harper Anderson split time in goal for CVU, both making a single save.
Rutland (0-1) hits the road on Tuesday, playing at Essex at 4 p.m. The Hornets were a state semifinalist last season, falling to the Redhawks on that stage.
