Hinesburg is a soccer town. Always has been. Hinesburg High won state crowns in boys soccer in 1963 and 1964, the last two years the school was open. Then it became CVU and won the crown in 1964 and 1965 and a whole lot of years (19) since.
The Redhawks are the gold standard of Division I soccer and the program everyone wants to be like. During the first half of CVU’s 3-0 victory on Thursday night at Alumni Field, Rutland did look an awful lot like the Redhawks.
CVU was clinging to a 1-0 halftime lead and Rutland had created several great scoring opportunities for itself during those 40 minutes. There was very little separating the Redhawks and Raiders during that half.
“Rutland had some great chances. My heart was in my throat on some of them,” CVU coach Rob Cole said. “We were ahead 1-0 at the half and it felt like we were fortunate to have that.”
Although Rutland threatened, it was the Redhawks finding the net. The goal was scored by Holden Batchelder 22:30 before the half. Raider goalie Jaden Kelley was forced out of the goal in an attempt to cut down the angle in a one-on-one situiation. Batchelder maneuvered around Kelley and practically walked it into the yawning net.
Kelley was magnificent in the half, punching out some corner kicks in heavy traffic.
“We felt good about the first half. I thought we defended well and we had scoring chances,” Rutland coach Ben Black said.
Joey Giancola had a saving play right on the goal line and fellow Raider defenders Zakaria Arshad and Cam Greene came up with clutch clears in the box.
But the Redhawks’ spread-the-field attack might have taken its toll on the Raiders who had to do a lot of chasing. What had been a pretty even first half turned into a dominating one for CVU in the second half.
The insurance goal was a pretty one. Cooper Whalen delivered the ball to Batchelder who headed it it home.
The third goal came with 13:04 remaining. That score by Henry Bijur put the game away.
Braeden Carleton, Carter Stearns, Michael O’Connor and Oskar Furlan did their best to mount an attack but the one additional connection that was needed rarely seemed to happen.
CVU is 8-2, a record most teams would covet. But 8-2 at the Hinesburg school does not draw raves for a program that had a 37-game winning streak that was broken by Essex this season. The Redhawks were also coming off a 1-0 loss to Burlington.
“The last two years we have set some high standards,” Cole said. “We used that loss to Burlington for motivation.”
“They are a very, very good team,” Black said. “They are very good technically and they are patient.
“This is a game we will learn something from.”
Black felt the Raiders received another terrific performance in the net from Kelley.
“Zakaria Arshad played very well on defense and Joey Giancola is a fantastic defender.”
This completes the season for CVU. The Raiders are 3-3 and have a game scheduled at Burr and Burton Academy.
The soccer pairings will be released by the Vermont Principals’ Association on Monday.
Black is uncertain of the Raiders’ chances to secure a home playoff game in the opening round but he believes they are in the mix for one.
NOTES: CVU’s tournament record alone is 120-37-1. ... Rutland has only one state title. It came in 2001 when the Raiders defeated Essex 1-0 in the title game played in Burlington. It was made memorable by the fact that Rutland head coach Kirk Abrahamson and his assistant Jay Wilson danced the jig arm-in-arm all the way out to midfield after the final horn sounded.
