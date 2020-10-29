Coach Scott Bliss and the CVU girls cross-country team are poised to run away with their 12 straight title Saturday during state championships at Thetford Academy.
The Redhawks will attempt to go out fast while saving some energy for “Morty’s Monster” later in the 5-kilometer race. CVU won it all 16 of the last 17 years and has been untouchable against Vermont opponents this fall.
Harwood is two-time defending champ in D-II and will seek its 11th crown in 12 years. U-32 spoiled the Highlanders’ run in 2017 after Raiders’ No. 6 runner Lucy Krokenberger clinched the title on a tiebreaker. Lana Page has made huge strides the past few races for the Raiders, who lost to Harwood by one point early in the season. Highlanders junior Ava Thurston was the fastest finisher out of all three divisions at states last year and leads “Kerrigan’s” Army” again, with her younger sister Julia in hot pursuit.
Division III Bellows Falls beat Rice by six points to claim a repeat title in 2019. Top gun Abigail Broadley is the reigning individual champ after finishing in 19 minutes, 39 seconds last year. She was followed by Craftsbury’s Camille Bolduc (20:23), Mill River’s Annika Heintz (20:35) and Rice’s Emily Bloom (20:45). All four will be in contention again this season.
The first five finishers for each school will count toward the team scoring in D-I and D-II. Ties will be decided by each team’s sixth finisher. The D-III event will be scored based on each squad’s top four racers, with the fifth racer serving as a potential tiebreaker. Nine runners can be entered per team and coaches can decide on race day which seven will compete.
All athletes must have raced in at least two VPA-sanctioned meets between Sept. 26 and Oct. 30. Water will be available at the halfway point and spikes of up to 1 inch may be worn.
The girls D-II race will begin at 10 a.m. The gun will go off at noon for the D-I girls before a 2 p.m. start for D-III. The top 10 finishers in each race will receive medals. Plaques and medals will be presented to championship teams and runners-up. Results will be posted on 802timing.com.
There will not be a Challenge Race, which traditionally features all the racers who didn’t make the top-7 cutoff for their teams. New England Championships was also cancelled due to COVID-19, but St. Johnsbury will host a Meet of Champions on Nov. 7. The tops six boys and girls teams, plus any additional state champs, will qualify.
Alicia Veronneau, Jasmine Nails and Alice Larson power the Redhawks, who retain their No. 1 position in the power rankings. Five of CVU’s top runners were members of last year’s squad, which is a battle-tested regional powerhouse.
Second-ranked Harwood swept the top seven spots at its last meet, while No. 3 U-32 placed second at an event with strong D-I opponents. Essex weighs in at No. 4, barely holding off No. 5 South Burlington. The Hornets have been consistent all season and have one of the top 1-2 duos in the state with Natalie Preston and Scarlet Stimson. Last weekend the Wolves edged D-I rivals BFA-St. Albans and St. Johnsbury.
The Hilltoppers are No. 6 after taking their first crack at other D-I schools. They are a force to be reckoned moving forward, especially after beating U-32 two weeks ago. The No. 7 BFA-St. Albans Comets have put together an impressive season, fueled by one of the tightest packs in the state.
Burlington holds onto the No. 8 ranking after finishing a few points behind Essex on Saturday. There is a three-way tie for No. 9 between Mount Mansfield, Burr and Burton and Bellows Falls. The Bulldogs proved their mettle earlier in the season by defeating the Terriers.
Bellows Falls star Abbie Broadley posted a 5k time of 17:58 earlier this fall and will be one of the favorites individually. Ava Thurston thrives on the hills of Thetford and will attempt to defend her crown. Several races ago Bloom finished eight seconds behind the Harwood junior, so things could be close. The CVU tandem of Veronneau and Nails will also be in the hunt, along with the Essex duo of Preston and Stimson St. Johnsbury’s Merrick Hemond and South Burlington’s Sierra Fisher could also challenge for a podium finish in the overall results.
Veronneau, Nails and Larson were key racers last year for a CVU side that is undefeated this season. Finnegan Mittlestadt and Lila Taylor are also back and will be near the front of the D-I pack. Essex will be a top challenger, while St. Johnsbury and South Burlington will fight for a top showing. BFA-St. Albans will use its consistency to remain in contact with the front bunch.
The big question in D-II is if a close group of U-32 racers can stay in front of Harwood’s No. 3-5 competitors. The Thurston sisters may be out of sight, but the Raiders can still win if four or five runners are close behind. Burr & Burton, Middlebury and Lamoille could have a big impact on the U-32-Harwood clash if their top runners crack the top 10.
Lana Page, Amy Felice, Shams Ferver, May Lamb, Addie Budliger and Jane Miller-Arsenault paced U-32 last week. The Thurston sisters finished 1-2 at the Millstone Trails last week and HU recorded perfect score. Britta Zetterstrom, Charlie Flint, McKenna Paxman, Caelyn McDonough and Anlu Thamm all finished in under 24 minutes for the Highlanders.
Bellows Falls is the team to beat again in D-III. Thetford could give the Terriers a fight, led by Madelyn Durkee. Northfield, Rice and BFA-Fairfax are also in contention. Broadley, Bloom and Durkee will battle each other while eyeing top-10 finishes for all three divisions combined.
Girls Top 10
1. CVU; 2. Harwood. 3. U-32; 4. Essex; 5. South Burlington; 6. St. Johnsbury; 7. BFA-St. Albans; 8. Burlington; 9. Mt. Mansfield; 9. Burr & Burton; 9. Bellows Falls.
