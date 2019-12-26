When basketball fans bump into one another at Lantman's Market in downtown Hinesburg, the talk often turns to the town's high school girls basketball team. The CVU Redhawks do little else but win.
Yet, the last two years they have lost the big one to St. Johnsbury.
This year, they have the look of a team that isn't going to let anything stop them in recovering their Division I crown.
They occupy the top spot in the first installment of the 2019-20 Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball.
Fair Haven earns the nod as the top team in Division II but there is plenty of excitement in the southern tier of the state in this division with Springfield and Burr and Burton Academy posing a threat to the Slaters.
Windsor and Thetford have already tangled once this season and the result was predictable - a pulsating contest. The Yellow Jackets pulled it out 53-50 and they and Thetford sit on the top two rungs of our D-III ladder.
Elizabeth Bailey brings offensive prowess to West Rutland where she can score down low and also deftly dish off the ball to teammates. But it is on the defensive end where she gives teams the most problems, swatting away shots and getting opponents to think twice before going inside. Westside gets the top spot in our D-IV rankings and the Golden Horde would also take the measure of most teams in higher divisions.
The holiday makes it difficult to get a read on teams with the reporting of records not as thorough as it hopefully will be once school is back in session.
But here are the first Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball.
1. CVU 2-0. The Division I Redhawks won both games in North/South Challenge with ridiculous ease.
2. Brattleboro, 2-0. The D-I Colonels own a win over a Burr and Burton Academy team that defeated defending Division I champion St. Johnsbury.
3. Fair Haven, 4-0. The defending Division II state champions feature prolific scorer Ryleigh Coloutti but there are also plenty of pieces to complement her.
4. Burlington, 1-0. The Seahorses breezed to a 73-32 win over D-I Chittenden County rival Colchester.
5. Springfield. 2-0. The Division II Cosmos have height in Gabby Wardwell that a lot of teams can't match up with and she is surrounded with some good talent.
6. Rice, 2-1. The D-I Green Knights are 2-0 against Vermont opponents.
7. Windsor, 3-0. The Yellow Jackets are the highest ranked Division III team in the poll and will be a tough out with the high-scoring Olivia Rockwood and cast.
8. Thetford Academy, 2-1. The Panthers are Windsor's most imposing obstacle in the road to a Division III crown.
9. Burr and Burton 4-1. Keep an eye on the D-II Bulldogs. They own a win over the defending D-I state champions and could bring more excitement than this program has seen in a number of years.
10. St. Johnsbury, 0-1. The defending Division I state champions can't be written off this soon.
On the bubble: Rutland, Lake Region, U-32. West Rutland and Proctor.
Our top fives:
Division II: Fair Haven 4-0; 2. Springfield 2-0; 3. Burr and Burton 4-1. 4. Enosburg 1-0; 5. Harwood 2-0.
Division III: Windsor 2-0; Thetford 2-1; 3. Lake Region 1-0; BFA-Fairfax 2-0; 5. Otter Valley 1-1.
Division IV: 1. West Rutland 3-0; 2. Proctor 3-1; 3. Blue Mountain 3-0; 4. Hazen 1-1; 5. Mount St. Joseph 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.