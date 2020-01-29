Nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes. Those were among the words Benjamin Franklin penned in his letter to Jean Baptiste Le Roy in 1789.
If Ben were around today, he would have to add the CVU girls basketball team to his list of stone-cold locks. The Redhawks have left no doubt, winning every game by tons of points. Even when they tangled with the St. Johnsbury team that beat them in the Division I state championship game last year, the Redhawks won by the ridiculous score of 49-14. Nothing is a fair fight.
Naturally, they are No. 1 in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings again.
The certainty ends there. There have been some surprises and trends as we hit the latter stage of the season. You think that you have a good read on a some teams and then they do something that makes you reassess their situation. Just a few examples:
— Division III Bellows Falls started out 0-4. They looked athletic and capable but 0-4 is 0-4. The Terriers have caught fire and at 6-4 have muscled teir way into out top five Division III teams.
— We were waiting for Springfield to beat a very good team. Who knew it would be a loss that gained our respect. Their narrow loss at home against powerful Fair Haven has the Cosmos back on the radar.
— We were pretty high on Harwood. We still aren’t discounting the Highlanders but two straight losses lowered their stock a bit.
— And then there’s Spaulding. Where did these guys come from? Nowhere. But they have found their way into our top 10 for the first time.
Here we go. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. CVU 12-0 (1) Coach Ute Otley is going to have to import one of those powers from her home state like Lawrence of Indianapolis or Northwestern of Kokomo to try to give her Redhawks a test.
2. Essex 10-2 (8) The Hornets have reeled off five straight wins, all by lopsided scores, following their 71-21 shellacking by CVU.
3. Fair Haven 12-0 (2) Surviving that scare by a good team on the road could wind up being a good thing for the Slaters.
4.Thetford 10-1 (3) The Division III Panthers boast marquee wins against Windsor and Springfield.
5. Springfield 8-2 (UR) Hailey Perham, Gabby Wardwell and company might be hitting their stride at the right time. The plot thickens in Division II.
6. Rutland 8-4 (6) The Raiders had that stumble at Mount Mansfield but then beat a good Burr and Burton team on the road.
7. St. Johnsbury 7-4 (4) The Hilltoppers’ stock has gone down with two straight losses. Sure, one was to CVU but the other was a 69-39 drubbing by Essex.
8. Windsor 11-2 (9) The Yellow Jackets are playing very well together and that makes them an extremely dangerous Division III team.
9. Spaulding 7-5 (UR) The Crimson Tide’s five-game winning streak includes four wins against D-I opponents. The Tide might be a team to watch in the Division II tournament.
10. West Rutland 11-0 (10) The only Division IV team to earn a spot in our rankings repelled a strong upset bid by an improving White River Valley squad.
Our top fives:
Division II — 1, Fair Haven 12-0; 2. Springfield 8-2; 3. Spaulding 7-5; 4. Harwood 8-2; 5. Enosburg 9-1.
Division III — 1. Thetford 10-1; 2. Windsor 11-2; 3. Peoples Academy 10-2; 4. Lake Region 8-1; 5. Bellows Falls 6-4.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 11-0; 2. Proctor 10-2; 3. Blue Mountain 7-3; Rivendell 3-4; 5. Richford 5-5.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
