EAST BURKE — CVU's Sebastian Bronk and Rice's Blythe Fitch-O'Leary were victorious in Tuesday's slalom state championship races at Burke Mountain.
In the boys race, Bronk finished with a two-run time of 1 minute, 28.32 seconds, beating out teammate Ray Hagios, who finished in 1:29.17. Joining them on the podium was Mount Mansfield's Cyrus Goetze, who finished in 1:29.38.
The top-10 finishers in the boys race were finished out by CVU's Ari Diamond, Jake Strobeck and George Francisco, Woodstock's Bode Wood, Lamoille's Stokely Puleio, Mount Mansfield's Eben Gifford and Stowe's JP Marhefka.
The lone Rutland skier in the top 25 was Sawyer Nelson in 13th. Eli Rosi just missed out on the top 25 in 26th.
Mount St. Joseph's David Franzoni was 21st in the boys race.
In the girls race, Fitch-O'Leary finished with a time of 1:39.34 to claim the individual slalom state title, beating out Woodstock's Chloe Massilo, who finished in 1:40.38.
The rest of the top 10 on the girls side was completed by Mount Mansfield's Cara Gagliardi and Emmy Foote, CVU's Addison Bartley, Stowe's Tanner Gregory and Charlotte Stevens, Lamoille's Kendall MacLeod, Lyndon's Brianne Allegra and Rice's Tela Haskell.
Rutland's Ady Kinsman finished in 17th and teammate Paige Harned just missed out on the top 25 in 27th.
ALPINE SKI CHAMPIONSHIPS
EAST BURKE, VT
BOYS SLALOM
1. Sebastian Bronk, CVU, 1:28.32.
2. Ray Hagios, CVU, 1:29.17.
3. Cyrus Goetze, Mt. Mansfield, 1:29.38.
4. Ari Diamond, CVU, 1:30.24.
5. Jake Strobeck, CVU, 1:31.29.
6. George Francisco, CVU, 1:33.90.
7. Bode Wood, Woodstock, 1:34.44
8. Stokely Puleio, Lamoille, 1:35.08.
9. Eben Gifford, Mt. Mansfield, 1:36.05.
10. JP Marhefka, Stowe, 1:36.66.
11. Ben Johnsen, Woodstock, 1:37.53
12. Levi Halley, Woodstock, 1:39.59.
13. Sawyer Nelson, Rutland, 1:42.08.
14. Zack Alamuddin, St. Johnsbury, 1:42.81.
15. Ryan O'Neil, Mt. Mansfield, 1:43.40.
16. Alex Harden, St. Johnsbury, 1:43.88.
17. Parker Downing, Harwood, 1:44.19
18. Eric Dessureau, Harwood, 1:47.21.
19. Ian MacKenzie, BFA-St. Albans, 1:47.24.
20. Ari Leven, St. Johnsbury, 1:47.31
21. David Franzoni, MSJ, 1:47.59.
22. Andrew Mangeggia, BBA, 1:47.82.
23. Kyle Marvin, CVU, 1:49.33
24. Asher Stein, BBA, 1:49.35.
25. Lev Dransfield, Mt. Mansfield, 1:50.23.
26. Eli Rosi, Rutland, 1:50.77.
27. Wyatt Sigler, Stowe, 1:51.56.
28. Eli White, BBA, 1:52.32.
29. Dylan Karpinski, So. Burlington, 1:54.00.
30. Braden Fox, Stowe, 1:54.04.
31. Kealey Ouellette, Lyndon, 1:54.17.
32. Ben Alekson, Stowe, 1:54.79.
33. Charlie Filkorn, Mt. Mansfield, 1:55.66.
34. Peter Ellis, Stowe, 1:55.75.
35. Jackson Gilmond, Rutland, 1:55.88.
36. Addison Heath, St. Johsbury, 1:57.50.
37. Owen Kross, Woodstock, 1:57.89.
38. Kyle Harned, Rutland, 2:00.72.
39. Jackson Rothman, So. Burlington, 2:00.88.
40. Russell Rothman, So. Burlington, 2:01.58.
41. Jasper Bias-Derry, Stowe, 2:02.56.
42. Jesse Poor, So. Burlington, 2:03.01.
43. Ben Cerreta, Rutland, 2:04.91.
44. Sam Laporte, Mt. Mansfield, 2:07.50.
45. Jack Quicker, Woodstock, 2:14.48.
46. Sebastian Pell, Rutland, 2:18.92.
47. Tim Russo, Harwood, 2:19.02.
48. Hardy Payson, Thetford, 2:20.36.
49. Leo Piluso, Lyndon, 2:24.24.
50. Harland Ransom, Thetford, 2:35.65.
51. Connor Gaine, Thetford, 2:38.09.
52. Jac Piluso, Lyndon, 2:40.04.
53. Elijah Renner, Thetford, 2:50.93.
Did not finish two runs
54. Robie Sumner, BBA.
55. Edwin Stephenson, St. Johnsbury.
56. Yofta Larocque, St. Johnsbury.
57. Knight Okie, BBA.
58. Leo Carra, Harwood.
59. Rex Jewell, So. Burlington.
60. Jay Eagle, So. Burlington.
61. Isaac Yukica, Thetford.
62. Oliver Yukica, Thetford.
63. Averill Stevens, Woodstock.
64. Liam Meszkat, BBA.
GIRLS SLALOM
1. Blythe Fitch-O'Leary, Rice, 1:39.34.
2. Chloe Masillo, Woodstock, 1:40.38.
3. Cara Gagliardi, Mt. Mansfield, 1:41.16.
4. Emmy Foote, Mt. Mansfield, 1:41.67.
5. Addison Bartley, CVU, 1:44.09.
6. Tanner Gregory, Stowe, 1:44.30.
7. Charlotte Stevens, Stowe, 1:45.88.
8. Kendall MacLeod, Lamoille, 1:46.68.
9. Brianne Allegra, Lyndon, 1:48.81.
10. Tela Haskell, Rice, 1:48.89.
11. Elle Zimmerman, Stowe, 1:49.36.
12. Kate Kogut, CVU, 1:50.72.
13. Taylor Moulton, Rice, 1:51.27.
14. Hilary Cyr, BBA, 1:52.80.
15. Abrie Howe, Stowe, 1:52.98.
16. Ila Rankin, Lamoille, 1:53.53.
17. Ady Kinsman, Rutland, 1:55.07.
18. Moriah Neider, Rice, 1:57.50.
19. Macy Moore, St. Johnsbury, 1:57.77.
20. Ellie Campbell, Mt. Mansfield, 2:00.13.
21. Lucy Andrus, Stowe, 2:00.54.
22. Molly Bryan, Stowe, 2:01.72.
23. Harper Traendly, Rivendell, 2:02.37.
24. Brooke Weber, BBA, 2:02.85.
25. Genevieve Hatch, St. Johnsbury, 2:03.27.
26. Claudia Shoemaker, Woodstock, 2:06.47.
27. Paige Harned, Rutland, 2:07.48.
28. Amelia Laporte, Mt. Mansfield, 2:07.70.
29. Rachel Bialowoz, CVU, 2:07.80.
30. Elizabeth Lopes, St. Johnsbury, 2.09.79.
31. Stella Holmes, Rice, 2:11.35.
32. Annesonia Beardsley, Woodstock, 2:12.67.
33. Kaylie Porter, BBA, 2:16.67.
34. Maizie Rukat, BBA, 2:16.88.
35. Alia Davis, St. Johnsbury, 2:20.37.
36. Olivia Grasso, Woodstock, 2:24.76.
37. Anges Kardashian, Woodstock, 2:24.93.
38. Maggie Pierce, Woodstock, 2:30.36.
39. Lily Gouse, Mt. Mansfield, 2:31.01.
40. Toni Howard, Lamoille, 2:33.73.
41. Ace Irwin, St. Johnsbury, 2:40.36.
42. Georgia Levitas, BBA, 2:42.36.
43. Althea DiStefano, Mt. Mansfield, 2:57.77.
44. Jena-Liv Elliott, Lamoille, 3:09.10.
Did not finish two runs
45. Ella McCormack, Rice.
46. Maya Dixon, Thetford.
47. Eve Neider, Rice.
48. Allie Vogelien, Rivendell.
49. Ruby Rolfe, St. Johnsbury.
50. Dicey Manning, CVU.
51. Carly Strobeck, CVU.
52. Ally Cerreta, Rutland.
53. Ella Brytowski, Otter Valley.
54. Ila Campbell, Lamoille.
55. Alex Faucher, BBA.
56. Ella Lisle, CVU.
