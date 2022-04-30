Rutland County baseball fans will remember the name Davis Mikell. Just two years ago, he was putting the finishing touches on a standout career playing at Castleton University.
Mikell was back in Rutland County on Saturday afternoon, but this time he wasn't punishing opposing pitching with his lethal hitting ability. He was leading his alma mater CVU into an early-season contest against Rutland.
The early signs have all been positive for the first-year Redhawks coach as CVU picked up its second win to start the season, beating the Raiders 12-0 in six innings at Giorgetti Park.
Elite pitching has been a huge factor in the Redhawks winning the last two Division I state championships and that was on full display Saturday afternoon with the outing from Ryan Canty.
Canty kept Rutland off balance all game long, striking out 10 and allowing just three hits in five innings of work.
Getting ahead in the county was huge for Canty all game long. It puts him in control and the pressure turns to the Raider batters.
"He attacked with fastballs early. Once he got ahead in the count, just as any baseball player would, you're able to take advantage of that," Mikell said.
"You can come with just about anything when you come to one or two strikes. As long as you're not falling behind in the count and having to throw fastballs down the middle, you can be pretty effective."
Rutland didn't have many opportunities at all to score. The Raiders had just one player advance past first base the whole game.
That came in the third inning where Cam Rider led off with a single and advanced to second on a well-executed sacrifice bunt by Sam Arnold. Rider moved to third on a groundout to the third baseman by Tyler Weatherhogg. Rider was stranded on third as Mike Schillinger struck out looking.
"He was throwing strikes. We weren't ready in the box," said Raiders coach Geoff Bloomer. "He was quick pitching and he pitched a good game."
Rutland hung around in the game, only trailing by five through four innings, but the Redhawks effectively put the game away with a four-run fifth inning.
The Raiders did themselves no favors in that inning, making multiple errors, and when CVU got pitches to hit, it didn't miss.
Kyle Tivnan had led off that inning getting on after his hit to first got through the legs of RHS first baseman Chaska Stannard. Tivnan came home on an RBI single by Canty, his third RBI.
Lewis Kerest singled and Jared Anderson reached on an error by Rutland third baseman Chris Maguire. Robbie Fragola and Travis Stroh had RBIs to cap off the inning that broke the game open.
CVU added three runs in sixth inning with an RBI by Kerest and two-run single by pinch hitter Jason Douglas.
The Redhawks pounded out 12 hits. Canty, Kerest, Anderson, Stroh and Oliver Pudvar all had multi-hit games.
"It was nice to see. Even the outs we made, the guys were starting to find their swing," Mikell said. "They've been cooped up inside and now coming outside the bats are coming alive."
Rutland (1-5) hosts rival Fair Haven on Wednesday.
