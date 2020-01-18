The Rutland boys hockey team tied Champlain Valley 2-2 Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Rutland coach Mike Anderson stated that it was not the best game for both teams, and penalties served as a major factor for the Raiders' performance.
Dillon Moore scored both goals for Rutland in the second and third periods. Augie Louras made 16 saves in net.
The Raiders (2-7-1) return to the ice Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. when they play BFA-St. Albans on the road.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Proctor 86, Arlington 48
PROCTOR — The Proctor boy's basketball team defeated Arlington 86-48 Saturday afternoon.
The Phantoms started strong with a 45-25 lead at the half. They continued to control their court, outscoring the Eagles 32-9 in the third quarter.
"I loved the kids' energy," said Proctor coach Jake Eaton.
Conner McKearin lead Proctor with 21 points. Teammates Logan Starling, Solomon Parker and Brennon Crossmon were all in the double digits as well, scoring 18, 15 and 14 points respectively.
Noah Diedrich was the top scorer for Arlington with 11 points.
The win brings Proctor's record to 7-2. They return to the hardwood Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they play against Long Trail in Dorset.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 43, Otter Valley 32
BRANDON — Fair Haven defeated the Otter Valley girls basketball team 43-32 Saturday afternoon in a physical game.
The Otters held a four-point advantage after the first quarter.
Fair Haven bounced back to lead Otter Valley by two points at the half.
The Otters tied the game again in the third, but Fair Haven responded and extended their its to nine points after the third with a last second three-pointer by Courtney Brewster capping it off.
Ryleigh Coloutti had 17 points to lead Fair Haven, while Kerigan Disorda had nine and Courtney Brewster had seven.
Alice Keith's 11 points paced Otter Valley, while Livia Bernhardt and Alia Edmunds both had seven.
The Slaters (9-0) return to action Tuesday when they host Woodstock at 7 p.m. The Otters (3-5) also are in action Tuesday when they host Springfield.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 75, Western Connecticut 73
CASTLETON — The Castleton men's basketball team snapped a 12-game losing streak Saturday afternoon with a 75-73 win over Western Connecticut State.
Although the Colonials scored first, the Spartans answered with a seven-point run to take the early lead.
The Colonials' offense stepped up, however, and a layups by Tracy Cleckley and Legend Johnson helped WCSU regain the lead.
Castleton did not back away, and a three-pointer by Casey Belade helped them reclaim the advantage with eight minutes left to play. Fouls proved costly for WCSU as successful free throws helped the Spartans extend their lead to 10 points.
The Spartans' offense continued its momentum and outscored the Colonials 19-6 in the last seven minutes of the half.
The Colonials charged into the second half, outscoring Castleton 30-15 in the first 11 minutes. A layup by Jordan Brown helped WCSU take a one-point advantage, but Castleton's Remy Brown immediately answered with two three-pointers.
The teams exchanged the lead in the final minutes of the game, but free throws by Demuriaye Smith sealed it for the Spartans.
Brown was the top scorer of the game with 26 points, including six baskets from the three point line. Amadou Diakite and Smith followed their teammate with 15 and 12 points respectively.
Shea Tracy lead the Colonials in scoring with 17 points and five rebounds.
The Spartans improve to 2-14 and travel to Williamantic, Conn. Wednesday to take on Eastern Connecticut State at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 73, Western Connecticut 56
CASTLETON — The Castleton women's basketball team defeated Little East rivals Western Connecticut 73-56 Saturday afternoon.
The Colonials went on the board first with free throws and a layup made by Jessica Davis and Gabrielle Hurlbert respectively. The Spartans quickly answered, however, and went on a 20-point run before Genesis Torres stopped it with a jump shot with 1:22 left in the first quarter.
The Spartans continued to dominate their home court, holding WestConn to only 12 points after one half. They began to cruise in the third quarter, allowing only 21 points.
The teams exchanged layups and jump shots early in the fourth, but Castleton maintained its lead. The Colonials went on an 11-point run in the last two minutes of play, but the Spartans held on to take the win.
Katlyn Toomey was the top scorer for Castleton with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Teammates Emilee Bose and Brooke Raiche recorded 13 points each while Elise Margo registered 11 points and four steals.
Torres lead the Colonials in scoring with 19 points and 7-8 baskets made from the charity line.
Castleton improves to 10-6 and travels to Williamantic, Conn. Wednesday to play against Eastern Connecticut State at 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Southern Maine 2, Castleton 0
PORTLAND, Maine — Goals in the first and third were the difference as Southern Maine beat the Castleton men's hockey team 2-0 Saturday afternoon.
A rebound goal by Tyler Gardiner put the Huskies up in the middle of the first.
USM's offense continued to control its home ice, outshooting the Spartans 27-15 in the first two periods.
Bobby Kinsey scored an insurance goal in the third.
Kyle Alaverdy had 40 saves in the loss for the Spartans.
Castleton falls to 5-11-2 and returns home Friday at 7 p.m. to host Hobart for the Emergency Services Personnel Appreciation Night.
MEN'S TRACK & FIELD
Spartans' Gilcris sets record
MIDDLEBURY — Nate Gilcris became the first athlete in program history – indoor or outdoor – to clear 2.00 meters in the high jump to lead the Castleton men's track & field team at the Middlebury Winterfell on Saturday.
After breezing through his first six jumps with just one miss, Gilcris got the bar to stay up on his second attempt at 2.00 meters (6'6.75") to win the event and break the program record. At the end of the meet, he ranked second in the Little East Conference (LEC), fourth in the New England Region, and 11th in Division III in the event.
Trever Rose also bested his own program record in the shot put as part of his second-place finish in the event at 14.46 meters (47'5.25").
In the team rankings, Division I Vermont led the way with 263 points. Middlebury was second with 150 points, and McGill University (Canada) had 88 points. Castleton finished with 32 points.
Castleton is in action next at the two-day Middlebury Invitational Jan. 24-25.
WOMEN'S TRACK & FIELD
CU's Cronin second in shot put
MIDDLEBURY — The Castleton University women's track & field team competed for the second of three consecutive weeks at Middlebury College for the Middlebury Winterfell on Saturday.
Layne Cronin had the Spartan's best finish with a second-place shot put performance. She reached 9.02 meters (29'7.25"). Maria Campo followed close behind in third out of six in the event at 8.41 meters (27'7.25").
Castleton finished fourth of the four squads in attendance, plus the Sprinticity Club, with 32 points. Division I Vermont had 185.50 points to lead the field, followed closely behind by host Middlebury with 179.50 points and McGill University (Canada) at 164 points.
Castleton is in action next at the two-day Middlebury Invitational Jan. 24-25.
ALPINE SKIING
Spartan men, women take first
ANDOVER, N.H. — The Castleton University men's and women's Alpine ski team raced their ways to top finishes on Friday with five top-10 finishers apiece at Proctor Academy.
The Spartan men finished the day with a team time of 4:46.44, nearly 11 seconds faster than second-place Clarkson, which clocked in at 4:57.28.
Paul Rechberger and Robby Kelley claimed the top two spots on the podium, followed by Clarkson's Andrew Yoviene in third place on the day.
Rechberger raced his way to a time of 1:33.79, posting an opening-run time of 47.83 before closing the day with a time of 45.96. Kelley was hot on his heels in the opening run, finishing in 48.11, before closing the gap with a second-run time of 45.93 for a total time of 1:34.04. Cameron Heald finished fourth overall on the day, posting a time of 1:38.61. He opened with a time of 50.66 before bouncing back with a 47.95 in the second run of the day.
Logan Mackie placed fifth overall at 1:38.80, followed by Jan Klindic in ninth at 1:39.63.
The Spartan women finished with a team time of 4:49.39 to top the field, followed by Brown in second at 5:04.70 and Babson in third at 5:07.52. Castleton also swept the podium, with Karoline Rettenbacher, Li Aunes and Birgit Kinneberg claiming the top three spots.
Rettenbacher finished the day with a two-run time of 1:35.84, posting a time of 45.90 in the opening run before notching a 49.94 in the final run of the day. Aunes clocked in with times of 45.83 and 50.83 for a total time of 1:36.66 to finish second, with Kinneberg close on her heels at 1:36.89 after runs of 46.47 and 50.42.
Kylie Mackie claimed sixth place on the day with a combined time of 1:40.46, followed by Lena Soehnle in eighth place at 1:41.69. Matilda Gutke also placed in the top-25, finishing 23rd with a time of 1:50.99.
