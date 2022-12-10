The CVU boys and girls basketball teams spoiled opening night for Rutland, sweeping the matchups in the North-South Classic Saturday night at Keefe Gymnasium.
The Redhawk boys, fresh off a state championship in football, beat RHS 60-48 and the CVU girls made a late push to beat Rutland 43-33 in the nightcap.
In afternoon action, Essex swept Mount Anthony. The Hornet girls won 57-26 and the Essex boys won 74-56.
BOYS
CVU 60, RHS 48
CVU was better out of the halftime break and that made all the difference in the boys game.
The Redhawks outscored Rutland 17-6 in the third quarter and took a lead it wouldn't surrender again.
RHS headed into the half, leading by four points on the back of nine points from senior guard Eli Pockette.
After the break, Rutland struggled to shoot the ball and that coupled with CVU controlling the boards were a bad recipe for the home side.
"There were a couple of things that I thought could be Achilles heels that really showed up in the second half," said RHS coach Mike Wood. "Defensive rebounding was a huge concern and it really kind of bit us. We gave up six in the first half and we probably gave up 10 or 11 in the second.
"We just didn't win the loose ball battle. When you don't do those little things, some times they catch up with you."
CVU has a ton of size and it put that to use on the boards. Tucker Tharpe hauled down 11 rebounds and Logan Vaughan had seven. Even the Redhawks' guards got in on the act.
Kyle Eaton hit a jumper midway through the third quarter that gave CVU its first lead since the first quarter and one that it kept the rest of the way.
The Redhawks pushed the lead to double figures in the fourth and kept Rutland at bay the rest of the way.
"CVU, defensively, was tough and they made us work for everything we got," Wood said.
RHS controlled stretches of the first half and held its biggest lead of the night up eight points with 2:30 left in the half, but CVU whittled it down heading into the break.
While Rutland struggled to put the ball in the basket at times, it could breathe a sigh of relief with how good Pockette looked.
Pockette suffered an injury during football season and his status heading into the season wasn't certain until last week.
The senior go-to scorer didn't show many signs of rust and scored a game-high 22 points in the season opener.
"He was much better than I expected him to be. We tried to get him some breaks in the first half. I thought we did a pretty good job of that," Wood said.
"He looked comfortable and he shot the ball well. If we can build some pieces around that, hopefully we'll get better."
Fellow senior Luke DelBianco added nine points. CVU was led offensively by its guards. Alex Provost had 17 points and Eaton had 13.
Rutland (0-1) welcomes defending Division I champion Rice to town on Wednesday in a rematch of the last year's state title game.
GIRLS
CVU 43, RHS 33
Playing a full 32 minutes is crucial to consistently picking up wins. Rutland played at a high level for most of the game, but sputtered a bit down the stretch, allowing CVU to pull away late.
The deciding stretch in the game was a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter that put the Redhawks up for good.
"We are a box out and a turnover away from being a nuisance," said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo. "We had a stint of two minutes where we didn't box out and they got some offensive rebounds.
"It's early in the season and we're young. We had a lapse. We responded well."
Rutland had done a great job of keeping CVU standout post player Addi Hunter in check for most of the game, but she finally got things going in the fourth, accounting for half of the Redhawks' 16 points in the fourth quarter,
Hunter finished with a team-high 12 points, followed by Shelby Companion with 11 points. Companion hit a 3 from the left side with six minutes to play that gave CVU the lead it wouldn't give up.
The game was tightly contest in the early going and a 6-0 run pushed Rutland ahead in the first quarter.
CVU grabbed the lead back in the early stages of the second quarter and clung to it for much of the frame, but a 3 from Karsyn Bellomo pushed Rutland ahead heading into halftime.
Karsyn Bellomo did her best work in the first half, scoring 15 of her game-high 17 points. After her, the scoring dropped off to freshman Anna Moser who had five points, including a 3 that cut CVU's lead to six in the fourth quarter.
Rutland led for all of the third quarter, upping its lead to as much as five at one point.
Holding a lead after three quarters against an elite opponent like CVU is something Rutland will surely build off of.
"I like the direction we're going," coach Bellomo said.
Rutland (0-1) looks to get into the win column on Tuesday, hosting BFA-St. Albams.
